Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has earned a new spotlight on the UK Afrobeat singles chart with his brand new single Lord I'm Amazed

The instant hit single peaked at the tenth position in less than a month after it was released online

Scores of fans took to social media to share their thoughts about Black Sherif's new milestone

Ghanaian singer and rapper, Black Sherif has earned a new milestone on the UK Afrobeat Chart with his debut single for 2025 Lord I'm Amazed.

The song was released on January 9, the same day the award-winning singer turned 23 years old.

In a release, Black Sherif described the soul-stirring song as his prayer and testimony which needed to be shared with his fanbase.

“This song is not just music; it’s my prayer, my gratitude, and my testimony wrapped in melody. I want every listener to feel the same sense of awe and gratitude that I feel every day.”

The 23-year-old's prayer which comes ahead of the highly anticipated sophomore album Iron Boy well-resonated with scores of fans.

Two weeks after its release, Lord I'm Amazed earned a spot on the UK Afrobeat singles chart. The song joins several top-performing records including Davido and YG Marley's Awuke.

The Ghanaian pop star isn't new to the charts. His high-striding single Kwaku The Traveller released in 2022 went straight to the second position.

Black Sherif's latest single stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Black Sherif's new milestone on the UK Afrobeat chart.

@Daku_Rah said:

"I can't tell the number of times ive listened to song. In fact i never listen to any other song since its release."

@bills_fargo wrote:

"Blacko your Lyrics are mind-boggling. You do real and good music you are amazing ☀️🤴. We love you ♥️🔥"

@theattackingace remarked:

"I really want to know what he said at the end of the son. Can someone help me?"

@TheNiggasPastor noted:

"I play it everyday at work, make my mom gift me travel voucher to Ibiza next March 😎."

@ani_ela_ shared:

"Black Sherif really went in on Lord I’m Amazed. It’s so perfect."

@SneakerNyame_ commented:

"Lord I'm Amazed by Black Sherif was written in the heavens. Best song for treating your ADHD."

@MisterChances shared:

"Lord I’m Amazed by Black Sherif is one best songs written by a Ghanaian artist. Especially the verse that started with “Keep Going.”

@Don_reggierules added:

"And some stupid prophet says he won’t have a hit again 😂."

Nana Ama McBrown cosigns Black Sherif's single

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that media personality and actress Nana Ama McBrown had joined the frenzy surrounding Black Sherif's latest single.

The actress who has consistently expressed her admiration for Black Sherif excited scores of fans as she performed the song.

McBrown, dressed in a stylish outfit, looked excited as she sang the lyrics word for word while the song played in the background.

