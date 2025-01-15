Lil Win, in an interview, detailed the amount of money he spent on casting Ramsey Nouah and promoting his A Country Called Ghana movie

The Kumawood actor said he paid Ramsey Nouah $40K to secure him to play a role in his award-winning movie

Lil Win added that he spent over GH₵ 1 million promoting A Country Called Ghana in multiple cities nationwide

Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win has opened up about the amount he paid Nollywood star Ramsey Nouah to feature in his A Country Called Ghana movie.

The comic actor premiered A Country Called Ghana, a movie directed by Frank Fiifi Gharbin. The film starred other top Nigerian actors, such as Charles Awurum, Victor Osuagwu, and notable Ghanaian actors.

Before its premiere, Lil Win flew Ramsey Nouah and his Nigerian castmates to Ghana for a special event. He disclosed that he intended to show diversity in the movie cast by recruiting famed actors from other countries to join the numerous Kumawood stars already recruited for the film.

The Kumawood actor also criticised the behaviour of some Ghanaian actors, saying it was challenging to work with them. Hence, he decided to bring in Ramsey Nouah and Charles Awurum.

Since its release, A Country Called Ghana has earned several accolades internationally at the Rivers International Film Festival and the Nollywood Film Festival in Germany.

The movie was nominated for the Best Film In The World award at the 2024 Olhar Film Festival.

Lil Win says Ramsey Nouah took $40K

In an interview with blogger Zionfelix, Lil Win shared that he paid Ramsey Nouah $40K to secure him for shooting the A Country Called Ghana movie.

The Kumawood actor noted that he decided to pay big money to secure the services of the Nollywood movie legend to gain international recognition with his movie.

Lil Win said his A Country Called Ghana movie increased his popularity in Nigeria, with many Nigerians acknowledging him as part of their movie industry.

He also explained that Ramsey Nouah's $40K did not include his and his Nollywood colleagues' accommodation and other logistics. Lil Win added that he spent over GH₵ 1 million promoting the movie nationwide.

Watch the video below:

Lil Win's comments stir reactions

Lil Win's remarks triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

Nanaezze commented:

"Lil Win. Not everything needs a disclosure of this sort, even if it is true. You are beginning to talk too much. How far with the little boy who passed away because of your negligence and bad driving in the accident?"

ShwanzY_DebaY1 said:

"Ghanaians ankasa what dey wrong we? Them interview somebody, he dey talk about ein budget on a movie he do a, you squad vex say he dey talk too much ah 😂😂. So why you vex? Ibi envy or what ah. Wey stupid behaviour this hoh."

Mr_Gidiglo commented:

"How can he tell us this story?"

Lechiboroni said:

"Well when is it making it to Netflix 🤨?"

Lil Win revisits his 2024 accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win revisited his 2024 car accident and recounted how the incident hampered his acting career.

The Kumawood actor said the car accident, which claimed the life of a three-year-old boy, provided some essential life lessons even though he had regrets.

Lil Win noted that the accident negatively impacted his ability to premiere his A Country Called Ghana in multiple cities and increase his net worth.

