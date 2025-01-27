A video of Prophet Ogyaba setting the record straight on his alleged infidelity has generated reactions

The controversial man of God confirmed that he cheated on his wife with a lady called Lady Cassie

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions

Founder of Holiness of Christ Zion Ministry Prophet Dr Emmanuel Akwasi Boakye, also known as Dr Ogyaba has stirred reactions online after he went public on accusations that he cheated on his wife.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the controversial man of God admitted to having an affair outside his marriage.

Setting the record straight, Dr Ogyaba explained he was not going to pretend that claims he was having an affair with Lady Cassie were lies simply because he was a man of God.

"A young lady has taken to social media, to mar my reputation, claiming that we went out. She has been saying this for a long time but I am kept quiet. I personally accept that we were dating. I am not wood, I am human; a pastor is not wood."

He then lashed out at his disgruntled side chick, Lady Cassie, whom he called out for embarking on a campaign to smear his image because of their past.

Dr Ogyaba ,who seemed incensed, said he was ready to go all out against a lady he claimed was bent on tarnishing his reptutation because they had an affair.

Ghanaians react to Ogyaba admitting to infidelity

Social media users who took to the comments of the video shared varied opinions on the infidelity of the Ghanaian prophet.

Ewurakua_Jael commented:

"Did you just say he’ll send you to UK🇬🇧?funny you, he can’t even better the life of his junior pastors and singers talkless of you,abeg shift."

Praying Apostle indicated:

"Prophet lio, please where are you located please,i want a singer to come and sing at your studio please."

amassify unplugged indicated:

"So is true he's a womaniser oh okay. Henceforth I will believe everything @common sense family Avraham says. this means all that Abraham said was true. I see. ogyaba stop that ahhba."

Limitless replied:

"The difference is that, Ogyaba has immediately accepted but as for koo Nhyira he said he has never done that and in view of that,Koo Nhyira said he is gonna arrest de lady."

mamagavi Edinam indicated:

"Daddy forget everybody king David did more than this but God said he is a man after his own heart."

Theobel trainings consult Gh added:

"They think if you a pastor meaning you an God , he is human like us we all have feelings."

Apostle Elijah added:

"You're doing a great job; those that don't know that men of God are also humans will insult u but don't mind them."

Nurse cries out over unfaithful husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman cried out after her best friend snatched her husband away.

In a trending video, the lady said it all happened when her friend confessed that her husband professed love to her.

The lady confessed that she was not surprised because she had suspected her husband and friend for a long time.

