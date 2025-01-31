Black Sherif has taken to social media to shower praise on Nigerian singer Fireboy after their collaboration on the song 'So It Goes'

The Ghanaian singer who appreciated his Nigerian colleague's verse on his tune described him as great and many social media users agreed

The song was released on Thursday, January 30 is set to be part of Black Sherif's sophomore album Iron Boy which will be released in April

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has taken to social media to express his appreciation for Nigerian singer Fireboy DML following their collaboration on the song ‘So It Goes.’

The song, released on Thursday, January 30, is set to be included in Black Sherif’s upcoming album Iron Boy, scheduled for April.

In his post, Black Sherif described Fireboy as “great” for his verse on the track, a sentiment shared by many fans online.

‘So It Goes’ tells a touching story of love and heartbreak, and its release has been met with positive reactions from listeners. Fans have praised both artistes for their emotional performances, with Fireboy’s unique vocals receiving particular recognition.

The song also featured a captivating visualiser, adding a visual dimension to its emotional storyline. Fans had been eagerly awaiting this collaboration after Black Sherif teased it on Instagram by unveiling the cover art, sparking excitement.

Ghanaians praise Black Sherif and Fireboy

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

blaze__wave said:

"The replay value is unparalleled and unique. But please blackio @blacksherif_ I honourablely plead with you to please make a remix of this song affixing @Odumodublvck_on a second verse to this track please.... Hope my wish will be agreed, allowed and granted."

wofa_akrobeto wrote:

"I didn’t like this one. You really could have done better than repeating a flow, style and rhythm."

leavingtheends said:

"They’re saying you should lash him for the verse he gave you on this one What do you think??"

nipans3hwee_96 commented:

"The lyrics of the new song is touchy but the Rhythm and everything sounds like “simmer down.”

Excel4Freelance wrote:

"I feel you! Fireboy definitely brings the heat.🔥"

Shatta Wale releases new song

Shatta Wale also released a new song on the same day as Black Sherif and Ghanaians loved his too.

The musician dropped an audio slide of the song on social media which marked his second music al release of the year.

Many people loved the song because of the danceable nature of it. YEN.com.gh highlighted in a report that the tune was a shift from Shatta Wale's dancehall side.

