Eazzy has brought her relationship with Medikal under scrutiny after sharing a cosy video

The two had been widely rumoured to be lovers following Medikal's breakup with Fella Makafui

The video of them on an elevator has sparked massive backlash for Eazzy and Medikal

Singer Eazzy, also known as First Lady, has deepened rumours about her relationship with Medikal after sharing a video of them together.

Following Medikal and Fella Makafui's divorce, rumours emerged that Eazzy was dating Medikal and may have been one of the reasons his marriage ended.

Eazzy and Medikal enjoyed each other's company on an elevator. Photo source: @amgmedikal, @eazzyfirstlady

While the two have remained silent about the rumours, the One Girl hitmaker has seemingly confirmed their special relationship with her latest video.

Eazzy and Medikal in an elevator

In the video shared on her Instagram stories, is seen dressed in black with a cream overcoat. Medikal stood by her, wearing jeans and a black jacket with his signature mask.

The happy-looking Eazzy held her phone, whispered something to Medikal, and giggled after his response.

Watch the video below:

While there is no information as to when or where the video was recorded, a look on Eazzy's Instagram page shows her dressed in the same manner in photos from May 29, 2024.

Eazzy and Medikal's video stirs reactions

The video garnered mixed reactions from social media users.

fuegoface_brat said:

"Oh so they are going public now? Fella Makafui should come for her stone!!!"

praise_bley said:

"Yet Fella is the problem. Meanwhile man admitted on a podcast to be in a talking stage with someone while still married."

peachnez_ said:

"Ei, Eazzy baby nti obi kunu aa w’agye yi erhh?"

oh.abenanyame said:

"Social media never knows the full story God knows how long ago his marriage ended we only get to see the things that are posted …. Also divorce can take months to process ….anyway hope it works out for the new couple."

serendipity_baddie said:

"Of all the days you could post, you wait till it’s the little girls birthday to take the shine…. Abrewa wei dey worry ooo."

Fella Makafui rejects marriage

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Fella Makafui had strongly rejected a fan's prayer for her to marry again soon.

Fella swiftly replied that she did not want marriage after the fan dropped her wish as a comment.

The exchange occurred under a social media post with the actress showing her beauty in a wedding gown.

