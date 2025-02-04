Michy in a video entered a large pineapple farm where she sources her fruit to pick pineapples for her roadside fruit juice business

In the video, the beautiful socialite was dressed in tight camo pants and a long sleeve top alongside a hat as she combed the farm

She was recently spotted by the roadside by some fans as she sold fruit juice and has been celebrated by many Ghanaians for her industrious personality

Ghanaian socialite and entrepreneur Michy was seen on a pineapple farm selecting fruits for her juice business.

In a video circulating online, she walked through the farm dressed in camouflage pants, a long-sleeve top, and a hat as she picked pineapples.

Michy, who is the mother of Shatta Wale’s son Majesty, has been praised for her hard work. Recently, she was spotted selling her fruit juice by the roadside, a move that impressed many Ghanaians. She has shown dedication to growing her business and generating wealth.

In December 2024, she shared photos of farmers working on her farm and disclosed that she had ventured into agriculture. The farm, which has access to natural spring water, supports the cultivation of various crops. In addition to farming, Michy has also invested in catfish production.

In January 2025, she announced that fruits from her farm were being processed and packaged under her brand, Juice Bae Ghana Limited. As part of her business promotion, she and her team took to the streets of Aburi to sell the juice.

Shatta Michy receives praise

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Lovely said:

"I really love this lady as long as she's doing something to make her living God bless you."

Celestina Anati wrote:

"Waoooo nice one so such an amazing and hardworking woman God bless you."

eugeniaasuboteng said:

"Congratulations girl… hard work pays. Am proud of u."

NANA YAA commented:

"She's showing working o! ... If u see her in a mansion and driving Rolls Royce next year and she say she started with a bottle of juice, don't judge her wrong."

Beauty Queen sells thrift clothes

Afriyie, a beauty queen in a video sold thrift clothes in the hot sun at the Kantamanto market, sparking reactions.

In a report by YEN.com.gh she explained that she partook in the hustle in able to fund herself to relocate to the US.

Many Ghanaians have praised her for her industrious nature and called for God's blessings upon her life.

