In a viral video, Michy sold fruit juice by the roadside and received plaudits from social media users for her efforts

The ex-fiancee of dancehall sensation Shatta Wale was neatly dressed in a casual outfit with an apron and a cap on

Some fans who spotted her by the roadside were happy to see her but she was not happy at being recorded by them

Popular Ghanaian actress, singer and socialite Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, known in showbiz circles as Michy, has gained praise after a video of her selling fruit juice by the roadside went viral on social media.

Dressed in a casual outfit with an apron and cap, the former fiancée of dancehall artist Shatta Wale was seen actively engaging with customers.

Some fans who recognised her stopped to buy from her and celebrated her new business venture. Many social media users applauded her for her industrious nature. While fans took videos of her, Michy hid her face from the camera.

In a separate video she shared on her TikTok handle, Michy also noted how successful her business had been and thanked her fans for patronising the store.

Michy GH has always had a strong knack for business. In 2023, she disclosed that she earned GH¢250,000 annually from posting advertisements on social media. She also claimed that she managed a team that handled online ads, which helped her maximise her earnings.

In an interview on 3FM with media personality Giovani, she explained that she invested time and effort into her work. She said to improve the quality of her ads, she changed locations frequently, shooting content in restaurants, hotels, and other attractive places.

Since bursting onto the scene, the social media personality has been actively involved in numerous business ventures.

Shatta Michy's business videos stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

Bhim said:

"Wale please my father please support your wife please God father."

Lovely wrote:

"I really love this lady as long as she's doing something to make her living God bless you."

kenyahmorrison58 commented:

"One massage from shatta wale and this business will change to be the biggest and best."

Prince Brown said:

"Mmm his lady is creating her own business two yrs and three years going she go turn to her own C.o."

LenaLove commented:

"Every work is a work as far as it put food on the table.The guys did well encouraging her.❤️"

sulemana issaka said:

"Those of saying is she better than those who sale, she is not better than but if is it some of u ladies here who have opportunity to meet shatte like."

Mahamud Gorroo commented:

"Don't worry she have S M in the blood so will be there all the time for life is awa life."

easylife909 said:

"To all ladies who are thinking of sleeping around for survival should follow her footsteps. Working for your own money is the best way."

