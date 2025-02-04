Michy, the firmer fiancee of dancehall musician Shatta Wale, is on a journey to becoming a serial entrepreneur

In 2025, the Spend Di Money hitmaker has bragged about owning a farm, a fruit juice company, a skincare line

YEN.com.gh has compiled the new businesses Michy has ventured into which are active in 2025

Michy, one of the baby mamas of dancehall musician Shatta Wale, has proven that he was a hard worker and yearned to accumulate wealth.

Three active businesses owned by Michy. Image Credit: @michygh

Source: Instagram

Michys businesses

After leaving her role as a television presenter for Wontumi TV where she hosted the entertainment show Movement Showbiz, Michy has resorted to being a serial entrepreneur.

Skincare

On January 30, 2025, she took to Instagram to announce a product from her skincare line called Nature's Botox.

In speaking about the brand on her page, she noted that Nature’s Botox was a product of M& Farms.

She noted that the product was the secret to her glowing skin. Adding that ever since she started using the organic serum that contained natural ingredients such as jojoba, castor oil, and frankincense her face felt softer, looks more radiant and youthful.

Juice Bae

In January 2025, Michy announced that fruits harvested from her farm were being processed and packaged into fruit drinks.

The mother of one disclosed that the name of the fruit juice drink business would be Juice Bae Ghana Limited.

As part of an activation for her fruit juice business, Michy and her team took to the streets of Aburi to sell and promote the product.

Michy selling fruit juice at the roadside

Michy's fruit juice product

Farming

On December 11, 2024, Michy announced that she had ventured into farming as she shared a picture of farmers on her farm.

The farm is blessed with spring water. Aside from the farming and harvesting of food crops, the Hustle crooner was into catfish farming.

Video of Michy's farm

Michy's catfish farm

Michy conversing with a farmer

