2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant Afriyie has posted a video of herself selling thrift clothes at Makola Market

Afriyie has narrated how she worked day and night to support herself before relocating to the United States of America

Some social media users have commented on Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant Afriyie's video on TikTok

Celest Afriyie Hamilton, the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant who represented the Eastern Region, has inspired many with her remarkable success story.

The hardworking young woman previously worked as a street hawker and braider before moving to the United States of America.

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant Afriyie opens up about selling thrift clothes at Makola market. Photo credit: @afriyie_gmb.

Following her unexpected eviction from the prestigious competition, which became a trending topic online, Afriyie has shared a video of herself selling thrift clothes at the Makola Market.

In the video, she highlighted her journey, noting her studies at the University of Ghana, where she worked diligently to achieve the grades necessary to secure sponsorship for her studies abroad, were crucial.

Afriyie is also a talented braider and has successfully opened a plush beauty salon in her community.

Currently residing in California, Afriyie continues to work tirelessly as a braider and hairstylist to support herself.

Afriyie sells thrift clothes at Makola Market

Some social media users have reacted to an old video of the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant selling thrift clothes at the Makola market. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Watch the video below:

Afriyie solicits for clients online

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant Afriyie has disclosed in a video that braiding is her hobby and she wants more clients in the US despite her tight school calendar.

Watch the video below:

Afriyie rocks a stylish African print dress

Young Ghanaian style influencer Afriyie looked breathtaking in a form-fitting dress during an eviction show.

She stood out among other contestants as she was awarded for her fashionable look and hairstyle by the unbiased judges.

Check out the photos below:

GMB contestant Afriyie slays in heavy makeup

University of Ghana graduate Afriyie looked flawless in heavy makeup and a turtleneck lace dress for her photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Afriyie attends Odwira Festival in 2023

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Amoani and Afriyie, Ghanaian beauty queens, who looked gorgeous at the 2023 Odwira Festival wearing custom-made gowns.

Ghana's Most Beautiful contestants donned exquisite gowns with African prints for the much-anticipated gala durbar.

The rising stars' strong promotion of their region's rich culture and customs drew criticism from certain social media users.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Afriyie spoke about her experience at the Ghana's Most Beautiful house and her eviction.

