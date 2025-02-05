Okomfour Kwadee has been spotted in a new video in a dejected state as he performed without a shirt on by the roadside

The veteran musician who was in the trenches of an unknown community had a frail frame with his ribcage visibly showing

Ghanaians who saw the video were saddened by the state in which he was in and called for his industry colleagues to help him

A new video of veteran Ghanaian musician Okomfour Kwadee has raised concerns about his well-being.

In the footage, he was seen performing shirtless by the roadside in an unknown community, looking frail with his ribcage visibly showing.

Wearing dirty, worn-out shorts and dusty shoes, Kwadee held a microphone and sang some of his old songs. A small crowd gathered, with some cheering him on. However, many Ghanaians who saw the video were saddened by his condition and called on the music industry to support him.

Okomfour Kwadee, who is from Navrongo, a town in the Upper East Region of the country, has battled with mental health issues for years. He has been admitted to psychiatric hospitals multiple times due to battles with substance abuse.

In 2022, his mother disclosed that he had been abandoned at a rehab centre after gospel musician Lord Kenya took him there in 2020 following a mental breakdown. She said she had tried everything to help her son recover but had not been successful.

Fans and well-wishers have pleaded with his colleagues like dancehall musician Shatta Wale and others to step in and provide the help he needed.

Okomfour Kwadee situation leaves Ghanaians sad

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Kwami Patho said:

"So we are all waiting for us to hear the bad news before we do something about it ?🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️. Ghanaian celebs what are u guys waiting for?"

🇱🇷🧊Hot Icz Øfficïal commented:

"What dey pain me be say if he's down right now u go see big artist wey go come to his funeral. May God forgive us all."

Komplex272 said:

"U see his baby mama is not coming out to complain he’s not taking care of his children but if he would have travelled abroad or be successful in life she would have come out to complain."

FUTURE MUPHASA commented:

"The fact that he still remembers his lyrics means there’s still hope to get back to his feet."

present one🇬🇭 said:

"Those recording pls take him to second chance he will be fine Philadelphia."

counselor yawbediako commented:

"Nigerians can't watch their legend go down this way...I will always respect Nigerians."

Abeiku Baako Pɛ said:

"He probably saw this coming that's why he sang 'Efie nipa me life asei oo."

Funny Face gets back on his feet

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face who also battled with mental health issues in 2024 has made significant progress in his life.

YEN.com.gh reported that the comedian in a new video that surfaced looked handsome and clean to the excitement of Ghanaians.

He shared the video on social media and thanked God for the positive progress he has made in his life.

