Popular Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has shared a new video on Instagram, showing him looking healthy and cheerful.

In the video, he was seated in the backseat of a car, dressed in a long-sleeve shirt, smiling as he enjoyed Daddy Lumba’s motivational song, ‘Me Mpaebo’.

Fans were thrilled to see Funny Face in good spirits and filled the comments section with messages of happiness and encouragement. Many expressed relief and joy, saying they were glad to see the actor at his best again.

Funny Face faced a difficult 2024, battling mental health challenges that required psychiatric care. Over the years, his mental health struggles have derailed his career and strained relationships with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, his children, and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

In 2024, he frequently made headlines for mental health breakdowns on social media. He accused Vanessa of having an affair with rapper Medikal and claimed a secret DNA test showed he was not the father of their twins. These allegations were denied by his close friend, actor Kwaku Manu.

Funny Face was eventually admitted to the Pantang Hospital for treatment but was discharged later. However, his condition worsened after his release, leading to further public outbursts.

The actor has recently made significant progress and appears to be improving. The latest video showed a brighter side of Funny Face, and fans were hopeful that his recovery was permanent.

Funny Face sparks debate after new video

