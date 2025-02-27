Bernard Aduse-Poku, in a TikTok video, flaunted a brand-new look as he rode in town with his luxurious vehicle

The Kumawood actor flaunted a big beard and fresh skin tone, which made him look unrecognisable

In the background, he played the sound of an individual expressing his gratitude to God

Veteran Kumawood actor Bernard Aduse-Poku courted attention after the latest video of him surfaced on social media.

The actor, who relocated abroad from Ghana some years ago, took to his official TikTok page to share a video of himself flaunting his current look in his luxurious car.

In the video, the actor sported dark sunglasses and a T-shirt as he flaunted a big beard and fresh skin tone while taking a photo of himself in the car.

The actor's long facial hair was a major switch from the usual goatee and small moustache he sported during his dominant years as a prominent actor in the Kumawood movie industry.

In the background of the video, he played the sound of an individual expressing his gratitude to God for the good things that have transpired in his life.

Bernard Aduse-Poku's rise to prominence and hiatus

Bernard Aduse-Poku emerged in the Ghanaian movie industry in the late 2000s, featuring in Kumawood movies with top stars like Agya Koo, Mercy Asiedu, Wayoosi, Nana Ama McBrown, Emelia Brobbey, Lil Win, Kwaku Manu, Kwaku Twumasi, Vivian Jill Lawrence, Portia Asare and Rose Akua Attaa Mensah, popularly known as Kyeiwaa.

The Kumawood actor has starred in prominent Ghanaian movies like Apam, Abro Ne Bayie, My Mother's Heart, That Day, Kumasi Yonkor and many others. He also served as a production manager in a few movies like Evil Heart.

He became less active as an actor in the movie scene in the 2010s after relocating to the US for a better life and assuming the role of Vice Chairman for the Actors Guild chapter in the Ashanti Region.

In July 2016, Bernard Aduse-Poku tied the knot with his US-based Ghanaian wife, Stella Dwomo in a traditional wedding ceremony at Buokrom in the Ashanti Region. The private event was attended by his colleagues, friends and family members.

The actor and his beautiful wife later welcomed a son, Rain in the United States of America, whom the actor flaunted on social media many years ago.

In 2018, Bernard Aduse-Poku raised a lot of eyebrows after he claimed that he was the second person to import a Chrysler 200 into Ghana. He also bragged that he was one of the few celebrities who rode in luxury vehicles.

