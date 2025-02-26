Isaac Amoako, in a video, looked unrecognisable as he flaunted a new look and shared a message to his followers

The Kumawood actor sported a bald head and long beard, which made him look different from how he was many years ago

The video of Isaac Amoako flaunting his new look garnered massive reactions from many Ghanaians on TikTok

Veteran Kumawood actor turned evangelist Isaac Amoako courted attention after a video of him flaunting his current look surfaced on social media.

Isaac Amoako looks unrecognisable as he flaunts his current look abroad. Photo source: Official Isaac Amoako

The Kumawood actor took to his TikTok page to share a video of himself admiring his looks as he shared a word of God with his numerous followers on the social media platform.

In the video, Isaac Amoako changed his old look and sported a bald head and long beard, which made him unrecognisable and different from how he looked during his days as a prominent in the Kumawood movie industry.

He wore a branded blue T-shirt and sat in his chair in front of beautiful paintings inside a plush room while recording himself with his smartphone.

In the caption of the video, the actor expressed his gratitude to his followers for sharing their testimonies with him throughout his evangelical works on social media.

He also expressed pride in impacting the lives of his large followers and helping to make the world a better place for humanity with his various evangelical endeavours.

He wrote:

"Thanks guys for your testimonies and I am proud for impacting people's lives positively and helping to make the world a better place."

Isaac Amoako with his colleagues Lil Win, Akrobeto, Kyeiwaa and others on a movie set. Photo source: Official Isaac Amoako

Isaac Amoako's acting career in Ghana

Isaac Amoako emerged in the Ghanaian movie industry in the late 2000s, featuring in Kumawood movies with top stars like Agya Koo, Mercy Asiedu, Wayoosi, Nana Ama McBrown, Emelia Brobbey, Bill Asamoah, Lil Win, Kwaku Manu, Maame Serwaa and Rose Akua Attaa Mensah popularly known as Kyeiwaa.

After achieving some success as an actor in the Kumawood industry, he relocated to the United States of America to seek better opportunities to improve his life.

In 2016, it emerged that Isaac Amoako had become a part-time actor and turned into a preacher who was ministering the word of God to people on social media and inside churches.

In a 2021 interview, the actor shared that he was no longer a pastor as God never called him to preach to the world. He explained that he only got into it because of the passion he had for preaching and that he had always liked doing Godly things since his childhood.

He confirmed that he went to bible school and initially decided to start his ministry. In 2024, Isaac Amoako addressed concerns about his weight loss, stating that he made a conscious effort to slim down.

He also dismissed rumours that he had lost weight because he was malnourished and struggling financially abroad.

Watch the video below:

Isaac Amoako's current look stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Sarah Owusu commented:

"Mr Isaac, you have really changed a lot."

Priscilla Ankrah said:

"If not his voice, like I will not recognise him ooo."

Skendra Banks commented:

"Why am I seeing Ogyaba in him?"

Ama Reggie said:

"This is Kumawood actor Isaac Amoako. What happened bro because you have changed."

Kumawood actor Samuel Ofori flaunts new look

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Samuel Ofori flaunted his new look in a video he shared on social media.

In the video, the Kumawood actor changed beyond resemblance as he changed his hairstyle, rocking braids.

Samuel Ofori's new look garnered massive reactions from Ghanaians, who found it hard to recognise him.

