Kennedy Agyapong, in a video, ignored a young man who acknowledged him as Ghana's next president at the grand opening of a plush garage

The prominent politician was among notable personalities including Dr Kwaku Oteng and Amakye Dede who attended the event

The video of the incident involving Kennedy Agyapong and the young man garnered reactions on social media

Prominent Ghanaian politician and businessman Kennedy Ohene Agyapong courted attention after a video of him at a recent event surfaced on social media.

The former Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency recently travelled to the Ashanti Region of Ghana, where he attended the grand opening of the Maxi De Car Dealer garage at Bekwai Roundabout.

Other notable personalities including actress Vivian Jill Lawrence, businessman Dr Kwaku Oteng, highlife legend Amakye Dede and renowned road contractor Kofi Job Gyebi were also present at the plush event.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong was spotted sitting at his designated VIP table and interacting with another guest.

A young man, who also attended the grand opening of Kumasi-based businessman Maxi De Car Dealer's garage could not hide his excitement after seeing the former Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency.

He approached the table where Kennedy Agyapong was seated and began to shower praises on the renowned politician.

The young man, sporting a striped short-sleeved shirt and shorts also acknowledged the prominent figure from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the next president of Ghana after the 2028 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Despite the man's numerous attempts to grab Kennedy Ohene Agyapong's attention with his praises, the politician beamed with a smile as he completely ignored him and conversed with other guests at the event.

He later followed the business mogul around and continued acknowledging him as the next Ghanaian president in 2028 during the ribbon-cutting moment at the event.

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong's behaviour towards the young man comes as a surprise to many as he is considered one of the friendliest political figures in the country.

The former Assin Central MP was recently spotted touring a large factory with a group of young men. In the footage, he enthusiastically explained the operations of the facility to the young men, which left many Ghanaians impressed and proud.

Below is the video of Kennedy Agyapong ignoring the young man at the party:

Kennedy Agyapong ignoring young man stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Kokoba_Blogger commented:

"Nipa ni ahot)😂😂😂."

akwasiowen said:

"I don't know if I should laugh or cry for the guy 😂😂. "

