Sumsum Ahuofe and one of his protégés recently had a podcast session giving fans an insider of their lives.

The viral sensations have garnered significant traction for their incredible stage performances despite their height.

In a recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the viral sensation explained that she had no intentions of sitting with any of his team members.

She explained that she preferred taller men who had no deformities.

The stranger's choice stoked a frenzy online. The viral sensation appears to be a preference that cuts across for many like her.

Kwame Ahenfie, a former colleague of Sumsum shared a similar stance in his infamous interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso. He claimed to have a thing for well-built women.

Sumsum Ahuofe speaks on YouTube benefits

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Sumsum Ahuofe opened up about how YouTube had been beneficial for most of his colleagues in the Kumawood movie industry.

The actor said that many of his colleagues have made much money and can now afford lavish lifestyles since they started producing content for the platform.

Sumsum Ahuofe added that he and his colleagues had to participate in multiple movie projects to make a lot of money and become famous, but thanks to YouTube, it is now easy for them to achieve these things.

Source: YEN.com.gh