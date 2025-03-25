Talented comedian DKB got many people laughing hard when he joined dancehall musician Shatta Wale in covering his face with powder

Sharing his intentions behind his picture on social media, DKB noted that he and Shatta Wale were Ghana's most powerful principalities

The picture of DKB and Shatta Wale with their faces covered in powder went viral on social media getting many Ghanaians laughing hard

Talented comedian DKB has caused a stir online after he joined dancehall musician Shatta Wale to cover his face in powder and post a picture online.

DKB covers his face powder to emulate Shatta Wale in a funny photo. Image Credit: @dkbghana and @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

DKB laughs at Shatta Wale's powder antics

DKB took to his X account to share a picture of himself following Shatta Wale's steps by covering his face with powder.

This comes after the artist took to his Facebook Live on March 23, 2025, to cover his face, getting many people to laugh.

According to the dancehall musician in a viral video, he was the power of darkness and the principality that people had been warning others about.

Shatta Wale also noted that he was also the person that people have been warning others to pray against - the power of darkness.

In response, DKB also covered his entire face with powder and shared the picture on his X account.

In the caption by the former Big Brother Africa housemate, he noted that he and Shatta Wale were Ghana's two most powerful principalities.

DKB also noted that he was just joking and making fun of the situation by adding several laughing-out-loud emojis.

"Ghana's 2 most powerful principalities! 😂 😂 🤣."

The side-by-side of DKB and Shatta Wale with powdered faces is below:

Reactions to DKB's picture mimicking Shatta Wale

Below are the reactions of social media users to the viral picture of DKB covering his face with powder just like Shatta Wale on his Facebook Live:

@RichMan00_ said:

"Principality Shatta needs 3tor while Principality DKB needs 3tuor😂😂😂😂."

@KwasiTerminator said:

"They way shatta dey look deɛ, check like dude chop 55 years oo."

@Nii_official_gh said:

"Dkb no Dey like peace oo😂."

@AzaryaAnani said:

"Naaa Shatta be more principality. He looks more scary🤣."

@Lilromezy said:

"When it is coming it is doing…. Case studying 😂😂😂."

@latman_dacool said:

"I said it before that this two people ain’t humans 😂😂😂😂😂😂them be dwarfs from another world."

@RichardKot67842 said:

"Two fearful Deities from the Ga Adangme land 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Nene and Nii 🤣🤣🤣."

DKB and Shatta Wale look handsome in pictures. Image Credit: @dkbghana @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

DKB criticises Gisela over father issues

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that DKB expressed his displeasure over social media influencer Gisela Amponsah's remarks about her father on the viral Rants Bants Confessions podcast.

Gisela referred to her father as a demon, sparking widespread debate on social media. In response, DKB shared his struggles and opened up about being 38 years old and never knowing his father.

Meanwhile, Gisela’s comments about her dad drew mixed reactions on social media, with media personality Captain Smart and other Ghanaians also weighing in on the controversy she stoked.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh