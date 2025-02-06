Bukom Banku and his lover Akorkor Martha in a video he shared on his TikTok prepared food together to the admiration of social media users

In the video, the couple prepared yam and stew with the heavily tattooed lady cutting and preparing the yam while Bukom Banku prepared the stew

The retired boxer looked in a happy mood as he busily fanned the fire in the coal pot on which the stew was on and simultaneously stirred it

Former boxer Bukom Banku and his lover, Akorkor Martha, have sparked reactions on social media after Bukom Banku shared a video of them cooking together. The video, posted on his TikTok page, showed the couple preparing yam and stew.

Bukom Banku and his lover cook together in a video. Photo source: bukombanku

Source: TikTok

In the video, Akorkor Martha, who had several tattoos on her arms, chest and other parts of her body cut and prepared the yam while Bukom Banku handled the stew.

He fanned the fire in a coal pot while stirring the food and appeared to be in a happy mood as he talked about President Mahama. He mentioned that he could not afford gas which was why they were preparing food with a coal pot and hoped that Mahama would make Ghana like Dubai so he could afford gas.

Many social media users admired the couple, with some highlighting Akorkor Martha’s calm nature and others praising Bukom Banku for helping with the cooking.

Bukom Banku has been in multiple relationships and was previously married to five women. In 2023, he disclosed on Accra 100.5 FM’s Ayekoo radio show that he had separated from three of them due to a lack of respect. He stated that he no longer tolerated disrespect in his relationships.

The former boxer has faced accusations of domestic violence over the years. Recently, he was involved in a public altercation with a woman, where he attempted to hit her. However, he has claimed that he no longer engages in such behaviour.

Bukom Banku has eight children from his three former wives. Despite his controversial past, the latest video showed a more romantic side of Banku.

Bukom Banku sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Jlo said:

"So can’t anything be done for her to get her skin back to normal?"

User.gh9 commented:

"Bukom Banku sef dey use coal pot na you the hustler always thinking about gas cylinder."

Home reacted:

"This lady is very beautiful. she just need to get her skin together, it may take long but she can still get the original back. Say no to bleaching."

Cathy Ami said:

"The way the woman Dey cut the yam by the time she finish the yam will remain small."

@Hhajia Tidqshe ll commented:

"I really like Akorkor Martha 🥰she is very quiet and calm."

Wednesday April said:

"The only thing I like about you is your English is always better than my own man Chairman Wontumi."

Sefa reportedly ties the knot

There is love in the air in the entertainment scene as singer Sefa has reportedly tied the knot.

YEN.com.gh reported that the musician had a private wedding ceremony but videos of her wedding outfit surfaced online.

The singer had Ghanaians gleaming with smiles as she looked elegant in her special outfit at the grand occasion.

Source: YEN.com.gh