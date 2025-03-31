KiDi has hit the 100 million streams milestone on the streaming platform Boomplay and has taken to social media to celebrate the milestone

In a video shared by the ace musician, he received a beautiful black plaque with golden writing from Boomplay and flaunted it with a broad smile on his face

In the comments section of his celebratory post, many Ghanaians and fans of the singer congratulated him and highlighted how much they loved his music

Ghanaian singer KiDi has surpassed 100 million streams on Boomplay, earning a spot in the platform’s prestigious Golden Club. The milestone makes him one of the few Ghanaian artistes to achieve this feat.

KiDi celebrates 100 million milestone on Boomplay. Photo source: kidimusic

Source: Instagram

To celebrate, KiDi shared a video on social media showing a black and gold plaque he received from Boomplay. Smiling proudly, he displayed the plaque for the camera.

His post went viral, with many fans congratulating him in the comments. Admirers of the "Sugar Daddy" praised his talent, emphasising how much they loved his music. Some also expressed anticipation for his upcoming project.

KiDi now joins Black Sherif and King Promise, who have also surpassed 100 million streams on Boomplay. Black Sherif was the first Ghanaian artiste to reach this milestone, receiving his Golden Plaque after the success of hits like Kwaku The Traveller and Second Sermon.

King Promise followed shortly after, cementing his place among Africa’s top-streamed musicians.

Boomplay’s Golden Club recognizes artistes who reach significant streaming milestones on the platform. Other African stars in the club include Wizkid, Davido, Fireboy DML, Joeboy, Diamond Platnumz, and Omah Lay.

KiDi’s achievement comes as he prepares to release a new album in 2025. Titled Where Do We Go From Here, the project was initially set for release last year but faced delays.

Speaking about the album in a recent interview, KiDi assured fans that it would be worth the wait. He teased exciting collaborations and high-quality production, promising an album that would blow the minds of fans.

Ghanaians celebrate KiDi

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

slinky_dl commented:

"Where Do we Go from Here?? Only Lord Kidi knows.😭"

iamnaijabobo said:

"S for shuga & D for Daddy 😍you deserve it and more, let’s gooo."

nanaagyemangll said:

"I’m just obsessed with you 😢🔥🔥… I’ll definitely invite you to sing during my wedding day.. in 2030. It’s a prophecy, trust me."

glitteratieent commented:

"We dey wait for giveaway oooooooo ...Bossu something small for the boys ....Congratulations to my faveeeeeeeee."

noellefrancesca said:

"We are ready!!! 🔥 congratulations sugar."

babatundeolawale001 commented:

"@kidimusic congratulations 🎉 to us family 🙏🥳 one love brother."

