Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has announced the launch of his gated community, KM Golden Estate, in Obuasi, Ashanti Region.

In a video shared online, he highlighted the estate’s key amenities and encouraged Ghanaians to invest in the project, which is set to officially launch on April 12, 2025.

With the support of his close friend and comedian Funny Face, Kwaku Manu urged those interested in secure and well-planned housing to consider KM Golden Estate.

The development will include a clinic, a shopping mall, a police station, and a children’s park, among other essential facilities.

Kwaku Manu has previously expressed a strong interest in real estate and has been working to help Ghanaians, especially those living abroad, build homes in Ghana.

In a previous interview with Zionfelix, he stated that many Ghanaians overseas struggle to find reliable people to oversee their building projects. Some have sent money home for construction, only to return and find little to no progress on their properties.

The actor recently completed his own luxury home in East Legon Hills, demonstrating his experience in the field. His new house is a modern two-storey building with a spacious compound and additional structures.

To celebrate the milestone, he hosted a housewarming event attended by notable figures, including business moguls Osei Kwame Despite and Ofori Sarpong.

Kwaku Manu hailed for gated community plans

