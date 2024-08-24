Musician Mzbel got many people laughing hard when she posted a video reading Mahama's 2024 manifesto

In the video, she mimicked the former president's voice, and in the caption, she hinted that she was going to be at his manifesto launch in Winneba

Many people reacted to the video in the comments as they shared their views on the manifesto

Musician Mzbel caused a frenzy on social media when she read the 2024 manifesto of National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Dramani Mahama.

Mzbel reads Mahama's 2024 Manifesto in a funny video. Image Credit: @mzbeldaily and @officialjdmahama

Mzbel's attire in the video

In the funny video, Mzbel was dressed up in the colours of the NDC. She wore a black, red, green, and white handcrafted hat over her knotless braids.

For her outfit, she wore an oversized dress with puff sleeves, the neckline of which was designed with star-studded elements.

She accessorised her look by wearing a ring and a wristwatch. The Asibolanga hitmaker's makeup was beautiful; however, the oversized glasses reflecting the colours of the NDC covered her beautiful eyes and a major part of her face.

Mzbel's video on Mahama

In the video she shared on her Instagram page, Mzbel mimicked the voice of Mr Mahama from one of his 2024 manifesto launch events.

In the caption, she hinted that Saturday, August 24, 2024, was manifesto day as the former president was set to launch his 2024 manifesto in Winneba.

"Manifesto day at Winneba who is coming? let's meet there 💋🇬🇭"

Mzbel's video mimicking Mahama.

Reactions to Mzbel's video

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians to Mzbel's video of her mimicking Mahama's voice in reading his 2024 Manifesto:

iam_amoako1 said:

"But wait oo was it not the same JM who said Ghanaians have short memories??? Eeeii politicians hmm"

blakofe said:

"How i wish I was there to join you guys. NPP must go. Good luck."

_abenaguyguy_ said:

"Says someone who once told Ghanaians he had a dead goat syndrome 😂"

_african__masquerade_group said:

"Champion lady GOD BLESS YOU MORE GRACE"

rockyberema said:

"JM is confused abt what to say😂"

pray_tell1 said:

"English is dynamic ooo Small minded and Short memory get their own explanation oo"

