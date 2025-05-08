King Paluta disagreed with DJ Slim after he claimed in a post on X that only King Promise and Stonebwoy deserved the Artiste of the Year crown at the upcoming TGMA

The musician argued that the award scheme should not be PR based and should go to the artiste who deserved the title, blasting the media personality in his rant

King Paluta faces stiff competition for the coveted title from Black Sherif, Kweku Smoke, Joe Mettle and Team Eternity

Popular Ghanaian musician King Paluta has reacted strongly to comments made by DJ Slim about who deserves to win the Artiste of the Year award at the upcoming Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

DJ Slim recently stated on social media that only Stonebwoy and King Promise deserve the top award. He claimed that artistes who do not show public interest in the scheme should not be rewarded, even if they had a successful year. In his post, he wrote:

"I will be disappointed in the Ghana Music Awards if they give the artist of the year award to anybody apart from Stonebwoy or King Promise. You can’t show less interest in the scheme and expect to be awarded. This nonsense must stop."

King Paluta disagreed. He responded by saying awards should be based on facts, not publicity. According to him, artistes who worked hard and made an impact should be recognised, whether or not they campaigned or stayed active on social media. His comments stated:

"Fada! This be loose talk !! So they should award based on PR and not metrics? If someone doesn’t campaign and he deserves it, they shouldn’t give it to him ?? Dem for delete you all from the industry."

He criticised the idea that public relations should determine who wins. He also said people who push such ideas were not helping the industry. To him, it is wrong to suggest that an artiste who does not promote themselves or the scheme does not deserve recognition.

This year, King Paluta is one of the top contenders for Artiste of the Year. He faces strong competition from King Promise, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, Joe Mettle, Kweku Smoke, and Team Eternity. All have made significant contributions to music in the past year.

The musician's comments have sparked reactions from social media users, with some people agreeing with him while others sided with DJ Slim, especially supporters of Stonebwoy and King Promise.

Shatta Wale endorses King Promise

Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale has publicly endorsed King Promise for the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Artiste of the Year title. In a widely circulated video, Shatta Wale praised King Promise, referring to him as the rightful holder of the prestigious award.

The TGMA Artiste of the Year category features a competitive lineup, including Stonebwoy, King Paluta, Black Sherif, Joe Mettle, Team Eternity, and Kweku Smoke. King Promise, who leads with the highest number of nominations, is considered a strong contender.

YEN.com.gh reported that last year, King Promise was a favourite but lost to Stonebwoy, whose acclaimed album and performances secured him the award.

