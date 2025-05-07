Shatta Wale was spotted with King Promise in a recent video, making waves on social media

The award-winning dancehall musician called the Afrobeats singer the Artiste of the Year when they met

A video of them together flaunting their larger-than-life lifestyles has garnered significant traction online

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has thrown his weight behind King Promise's bid for the Artiste of the Year award.

The fierce race ahead of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards show on May 10 between six artistes, including Stonebwoy, King Paluta.

King Promise has been tagged as one of the clear favourites. He is the most nominated among the competitors.

Last year, King Promise lost to Stonebwoy, whose star-studded 5th Dimension album and critically acclaimed stadium concert gave him an edge over King Promise.

This year, both artistes are likely to go at each other for the ultimate prize again at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

With Mr Eazi's endorsement setting the tone, scores of fans have already begun reviewing King Promise's chances of beating Stonebwoy and other top contenders shortlisted by fans, including Kweku Smoke and Fameye.

In the video, Shatta Wale publicly hailed King Promise were spotted in public heartily conversing in their native language, Ga.

Shatta Wale and King Promise's stint stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Shatta Wale and King Promise's

kkzy said:

Why king promise is so desperate to win artist of the year🤷🏾‍♂️.. going everywhere recruiting people to hype him.. your works and vote will determine… somebody tell him to cool down like Blacko⚜️🙌🏽

kofi Ankomah wrote:

Some of look beyond what everyone is looking.., king promise is humble ✌

Sam Edith remarked:

King promise respectful and humble he deserves the artist of the year

Igwe Escobar shared:

Why is it that when Ghana artists meet the fans will be like they want to cook something, so can't they chill out together and go to their house

Nana Yaw commented:

The way king promise love shatta and respect him upon all the fame he has globally it’s amazing

@fawazmutawakil added:

shata that is why i love you no. you know say you are the one who have respect we love you so much bro more vim we they your back

Mr Eazi backs King Promise for Artiste of the Year

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian artiste and entrepreneur Mr Eazi had thrown his weight behind King Promise for Artiste of the Year.

In 2023, King Promise was tipped to win the award but narrowly missed out to Stonebwoy, who won it for the second time in his career.

Mr Eazi shared his support for King Promise after acknowledging his performance at last year's Detty Rave concert in Accra.

