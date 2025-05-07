Nigerian singer Davido has urged the world to pay more attention to Ghanaian rapper Kweku Smoke

The Afrobeats star added Kweku Smoke to a list of youngsters across Africa who have appeared on his radar

Davido's endorsement in favour of Kweku Smoke has garnered significant traction on social media

Award-winning Afrobeats singer Davido has expressed his admiration for Ghanaian hip-hop sensation Kweku Smoke.

Davido cosigned the Ghanaian rapper in an interview with the Trackstar Show, one of the most popular game shows on TikTok.

The show, hosted by Jack Coyne, features interactions with strangers and celebrities in and around New York City, testing their musical knowledge.

Contestants on the show get rewarded with a cash prize if they're able to pass the test.

During the interview, Davido was asked to name his favourite artistes on the continent.

He mentioned Kweku Smoke's name among several others, including Boi Chase from Nigeria and Musa Keys from South Africa.

Davido's interview has garnered significant traction online, considering Kweku Smoke's tremendous rise in the music industry and his likelihood to win the ultimate Artiste of the Year award at this year's Telecel Ghana Music Awards on Saturday, May 10.

Last year, the rapper appeared to have done it all - two albums in one day, chart-topping hits, top-shelf collaborations and viral moments.

However, the race against top contenders like Team Eternity, King Promise, Stonebwoy and King Paluta for the Artiste of the Year plaque has proven not to be a walk in the park.

Davido's love for Kweku Smoke stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens after the interview in which Davido mentioned Kweku Smoke surfaced online.

@NoMistake_ said:

"Aside from the music, there is something about Kweku Smoke that will get your attention! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥."

@Stecks_ wrote:

"Big Smoke for AOTY. You can’t promise this to anyone. Just who deserves it."

@darkenr remarked:

"David, I wasn’t familiar with your game. I’ll listen to 2 of your music today."

@lovemesame_ido commented:

"Now you people will understand why lotta rap lovers mess with sark even when he spits Twi. They don’t care about the language, just the Melodies and your compositions . How to make it sound good to the foreign ear. Big ups Kweku Jesus."

@mb_ricchest noted:

"Gather here if you kept watching waiting for him to mention kweku smoke. i can’t believe i just watched the entire video just to hear kweku jesus ein name. you could clearly see this naija people understand the business. all i see is passion nothing else. great interview indeed."

@Mr_Gidiglo shared:

"Ei Davido knows Kweku smoke? How’s he able to listen to AGYEKUM and understand?🤣"

Davido donates $5k to viral fan

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Davido had gained significant traction in Ghana with his random heartwarming gesture to a viral fan, Ananzo.

Ananzo, a washing bay attendant, posted a video of him singing Davido's With You featuring Omah Lay.

The Nigerian Afrobeats commented on one of Ananzo's online posts, expressing his interest in rewarding the viral washing bay attendant with $5k.

