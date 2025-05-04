25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards' New Artiste of the Year nominee, King Paluta, has dropped a new song

The Makoma and Aseda hitmaker has won over Ghanaians with his new song about perseverance

Ghanaian celebrity blogger Ameyaw Debrah and others have commented on King Paluta's new dance moves

Ghanaian musician Thomas Adjei Wireko, known as King Paluta, has released a new song titled "Foko" in response to recent criticisms directed at him.

Following his nomination for the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, several entertainment pundits have questioned his eligibility for the award, arguing that he lacks a substantial fan base and the necessary branding to represent Ghana as the Artiste of the Year 2024.

"Foko" is described as a powerful anthem, where King Paluta conveyed his determination to disregard negativity and skepticism surrounding his musical career and influence.

The song delivers a bold message, with the Kumasi-based artist asserting that he remains "deaf" to all criticisms.

King Paluta has been recognised for his unique fusion of rap and Afrobeat, and "Foko" aims to inspire self-confidence and resilience against doubt.

The track features dynamic beats and catchy hooks, positioning it as more than just a song; it serves as a declaration of strength and perseverance.

King Paluta drops a new song

Some social media users have commented on King Paluta's video on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

4evasandy_shero

"Asa bone nkum asaase nso rasta nkoa saa bia y3 se wa shishi😂."

abenalitigant

Artiste of the year .kingpalutamusic Tell them🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

secretnewsghana

"@kingpalutamusic which kind dance move be the last part nu?😂😂😂😂. Chaiiii no be small dance move 😂😂😂😂."

ohene_gyamerah

"Please download the music na you go enjoy it to the fullest 😊😊.

ohene_gyamerah

"I really enjoy it every morning when I wake up."

The Instagram video is below:

Sally Mann talks about TGMA

In related news, Ghanaian entertainment pundit Sally Mann expressed her opinions on musicians deserving the Artist of the Year award at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

She highlighted rapper Michael Owusu Addo, known as Sarkodie, has achieved legendary status in the Ghanaian music Industry.

Sally Mann also pointed out that Stonebwoy has a solid brand, which contributed to his previous win of the Artist of the Year award, noting that he has received this honor three times, according to data from the 2019 awards.

During a recent discussion, Sally Mann defended Stonebwoy’s place in the Artist of the Year category amid debates about other contenders, asserting that King Paluta's brand does not measure up to established artists like Stonebwoy and King Promise.

King Paluta releases debut album

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about King Paluta, the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards' New Artiste of the Year nominee, who has released his debut album.

He was listed as a producer on five of the thirteen tracks on the recently released album Give Time Some Time.

Reviews of the album have been all over social media since its December 27 release.

