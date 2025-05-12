Koo Fori was recently arrested for alleged fraud, and a video of him rocking a chain and expensive watch while jamming to music is trending

The actor allegedly duped a woman out of $50,000 in the guise of buying land for her, and the resurfaced video has got people talking about the saga

In the trending video, the Ghanaian actor was fashionably dressed in a baseball shirt, a chain, and a watch, which he wore with a pair of sunglasses

An old video of Ghanaian actor Koo Fori has resurfaced online after news broke of his arrest over an alleged $50,000 fraud case.

Koo Fori rocks an expensive watch and chain in a viral video.

Source: Instagram

In the video, the actor was wearing a baseball shirt, a large chain, a luxury watch, and dark sunglasses while dancing to music. He appeared relaxed and cheerful. The video is currently trending on social media, with many people reacting to the contrast between his appearance and the serious allegations against him.

Koo Fori, known for his role in the Efiewura TV series, was reportedly arrested for allegedly defrauding a woman of $50,000. Reports stated the money was meant for a land purchase, but the deal did not go through, and the woman claims she never got the land or her money back.

A video of the actor in handcuffs surfaced online in recent days, adding to the attention surrounding the case. Many social media users have expressed surprise at the news of his arrest and camped in the comments section of the post and deliberating on whether the actor was innocent or not.

Koo Fori is a popular Ghanaian actor who is currently facing troubles with the law.

Source: UGC

Koo Fori's video stirs reactions amid arrest

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

@Amartha Acquah said:

"This is the same top he wore in the arrest videos, this will definitely end up to be a movie 😂😂😂😂."

@Kinvesita Never Judge 🥰 commented:

"oh, noooo!!!.. some Ghanaians are always happy to see someone in trouble... very bad of some of us ❤️."

@Bresosem remarked:

"Those of you insulting this man should know that, he is old enough to be your father."

@GHANAIAN🇬🇭 TOURIST MAN stated:

"You should have taken her koraa 100k dollars business is business, if I took am for 10k dollar and sold for 50k there is nothing wrong with that,why didn’t she buy straight from the owner first?"

@Oboye china gh added:

"So he was arrested just after this video 😏😏 cus this was the same dress he was wearing when he was arrested."

@RichMoney@1 offered positivity:

"Daddy please don’t mind any one GOD be with you.. be strong!!"

@kwaku8694 was also upbeat

"Don't be afraid, face your fear God is with you, be strong as man , victory is coming tomorrow."

Koo Fori granted bail, comments in video

Ghanaian actor Koo Fori has been released from police custody following his arrest on May 10, 2025, over an alleged $50,000 fraud case.

He made his first public appearance since then at a pre-lunch party for Peekak Sardine at Bryt TV, where he is the general manager.

YEN.com.gh reported that in a video shared by Nana Tornado, Koo Fori appeared in high spirits but refrained from discussing the case.

