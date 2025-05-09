PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Veteran Ghanaian actor Seth Kwabena Kyere Karikari, popularly known as Koo Fori, has courted attention after a video of him in handcuffs emerged on social media on Friday, May 9, 2025.

According to reports, the actor, renowned for his role as a drunkard in the popular Ghanaian local comedy-drama series Efiewura, was arrested for allegedly defrauding a US-based Ghanaian businessman of $50k.

In a video shared by Atinka TV, Koo Fori, who is the general manager of Accra-based broadcast station, Bryt TV was seen in handcuffs as police personnel escorted him to the premises of the Accra central police command.

It is not known whether the veteran actor had truly been arrested or if the footage was from an upcoming movie project.

