Koo Fori has been released from police custody after his arrest on Friday, May 10, 2025, for an alleged $50k fraud case

The Efiewura TV series actor, in a video, made his public appearance and noted that he would publicly address the situation at the right time

Koo Fori's remarks in the video garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Veteran Ghanaian actor Seth Kwabena Kyere Karikari, popularly known as Koo Fori, has been released from police custody after his arrest on Friday, May 10, 2025, for an alleged $50k fraud case.

Koo Fori makes his first public appearance after his arrest over alleged $50k fraud. Photo source: @kingnanatonardo

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video shared by comic actor and social media personality Nana Tonardo, Koo Fori was spotted at the pre-lunch party of Peekak Sardine at the premises of Accra-based broadcast station Bryt TV, where he works as the general manager.

In the video, the Efiewura TV series actor was in high spirits as he interacted with Tonardo and broke his silence on the recent controversy surrounding him.

Koo Fori failed to divulge any details concerning his arrest and the alleged fraud case. However, he noted that he would publicly address the situation at the right time for Ghanaians who want to hear his side of the story.

He said:

“At the right time, we shall address the issue properly.”

Koo Fori arrested over alleged $50k fraud

News of Koo Fori's arrest emerged on Friday, May 9, 2025, after Atinka TV shared a video of the comic actor being escorted by police personnel to the premises of the Accra Central police command while in handcuffs on social media.

Koo Fori with social media personality, Asantewaa. Photo source: @koo_fori

Source: Instagram

According to reports, the actor, renowned for his role as a drunkard in the popular Ghanaian local comedy-drama series Efiewura, was arrested for allegedly defrauding a US-based Ghanaian businessman of $50k.

It is alleged that Koo Fori received the hefty sum of money from a California-based Ghanaian individual under the guise of making a legitimate investment. Other reports also indicated that the actor allegedly took the money to purchase a piece of land.

However, Koo Fori allegedly failed to deliver on the promise and reportedly went into hiding after collecting the money.

Per reports, the victim, whose identity is unknown, reported the alleged fraud case to the authorities after several unsuccessful attempts to recover the funds from the Bryt TV general manager.

Koo Fori also allegedly defaulted on the repayment of the money and ignored a summons to appear before a judge at the Dansoman District Court on April 17, 2025. His refusal to heed the court's summons led to a bench warrant for his arrest.

The popular Efiewura TV series actor was initially scheduled to appear before the court on Friday, May 9, 2025, but his appearance was postponed to Monday, May 12, 2025.

Watch the video below:

Koo Fori's remarks after arrest stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Kaakamotobi commented:

"Honestly, I was shocked and disappointed but am happy to see you, Koo 🤝🙏."

Mr Ike said:

"Per the story, Koo Fori has not done anything wrong."

Bigger than life wrote:

"Nobody hates you! Go and pay the 50k dollars."

SilentVoiceofG1 commented:

"He is not ashamed! Nothing to address. You chopped the money. Pay up."

Deborah sentenced to 45 days in prison

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Deborah Seyram Adablah was sentenced to 45 days in prison over her contempt charges.

The socialite, who gained popularity for her affair with her former boss, submitted herself to the police after the court issued a bench warrant for her arrest.

Deborah Seyram Adablah's 45-jail prison sentence garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh