Ghana Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has thrown more light on the story behind his viral trotro video

Two months ago, the 32-year-old was seen in the front seat of a public vehicle, which sparked widespread discussion online

Fast forward, a business magnate has gifted Asare a brand new salon car believed to cost over GHC 140,000

Benjamin Asare’s story has become one of the most talked-about narratives in Ghanaian football, not just for his remarkable performances between the sticks but also for a moment off the pitch that resonated deeply with fans.

In March, shortly after returning from international duty with the Black Stars, the 32-year-old Hearts of Oak goalkeeper was captured riding in a commercial minibus, popularly known as a trotro.

The video, which quickly circulated on social media, sparked widespread curiosity.

From trotro passenger to car owner: Benjamin Asare's automobile story

Many had assumed that his involvement with the national team would have earned him the means to avoid public transportation.

But Asare, unfazed by public opinion, calmly took his seat in the front row of the bus—an image that soon turned symbolic.

As the footage gained traction online, it caught the attention of influential businessman Alhaji Seidu Agongo.

In a touching gesture of goodwill, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Class Media group presented Asare with a brand-new Hyundai Elantra two months after his trotro episode, per 3Sports.

Benjamin Asare breaks his silence about viral trotro video

Speaking in an interview with Hot FM, Asare clarified the circumstances that led to his now-viral moment.

“I wanted to use Uber or a taxi. But because of how difficult it is to book a ride from Pobiman, I concluded that it wasn't compulsory. Hence my decision to hop on a trotro," he explained.

The experienced shot-stopper emphasised that public transport had long been part of his daily routine, and he felt no embarrassment.

“I’m a hustler,” he said, brushing off concerns about the footage being shared online.

What others saw as a moment of pity, Asare viewed as an honest reflection of his journey, a path that eventually led to him owning his first personal vehicle.

Fans react to Asare's humility

@BlackoSzn hailed Asare:

"Such a humble man. His blessings are coming in abundance."

@kkens14 shared a similar sentiment:

"Humble beginnings."

@kingoleyman chimed in:

It’s okay to sit in a trotro

@datguyzab summed up:

"Don't explain yourself to anyone."

Benjamin Asare: The brightest spot in Hearts of Oak's dismal GPL campaign

On the field, Asare has emerged as a consistent force for Hearts of Oak during his debut campaign.

Though the Phobians have struggled to find their rhythm this season, their last line of defence has proven rock-solid.

Standing tall with commanding presence and sharp reflexes, Asare has recorded 13 clean sheets in 23 league fixtures, according to Flashscore statistics.

Cost of Asare's new car revealed

In a related report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Benjamin Asare’s Hyundai Elantra is estimated to cost between GHC 143,000 and GHC 190,000 as of 2025.

The Hearts of Oak standout was handed the stylish car during a brief but joyous ceremony held in Accra on Wednesday, May 7.

