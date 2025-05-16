Ananzo, the viral TikToker who was gifted cash by Davido, was spotted dancing with a pretty lady in a viral video

In the video, the lady who had a lot of curves and a pretty face danced passionately with the viral sensation, sparking reactions from social media users

Reacting to the video, many Ghanaians humouredly warned Ananzo to be careful around ladies since they all know he has $5000 in his account

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Popular Ghanaian washing bay attendant and music promoter Ananzo has been spotted dancing with a curvy lady in a new video that is trending online. This comes shortly after Nigerian musician Davido gifted him $5,000 for performing the song With You, which features Omah Lay.

Ananzo: dances with fine lady. Photo source: ananzoofficial

Source: Instagram

In the video, Ananzo was seen dancing closely with a pretty woman who had noticeable curves. The two moved passionately to the music, and the lady appeared excited as she danced beside the TikTok star. The video quickly gained attention, drawing thousands of comments and reactions.

Many Ghanaians reacted with humour, warning Ananzo to be careful now that it is widely known he has $5,000 in his account. Some joked that women may try to get close to him because of his newfound fame and money.

Ananzo became popular after posting a video of himself singing With You while working at a washing bay. The video, recorded during his shift, showed him in a black shirt performing the song with deep emotion. It went viral on TikTok, reaching nearly 10 million views in less than four days.

Davido, who had just released his album 5Five, noticed the video and reposted it. He later offered Ananzo a $5,000 reward and arranged for one of his stylists to help send the money to Ghana. Many people praised the move, saying it was a kind and unexpected gesture.

The song With You is one of the top tracks from Davido’s new album. It has become a favourite among fans on TikTok, with numerous videos created using it.

Nigerian singer Davido. Photo source: davido

Source: Instagram

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh