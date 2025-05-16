Moliy, in a video that has gone viral, randomly did the dance to her viral song Shake It To The Max in the middle of a road, causing traffic

In the hilarious video, the singer stopped abruptly in the middle of the road and started shaking her body, causing the oncoming vehicle to stop

In the comments section of the video, many fans and followers of the singer highlighted how brave she was and dropped hilarious comments

Ghanaian singer Moliy has gone viral again, after stopping traffic to dance in the middle of a road. In a trending video, Moliy suddenly stepped into the street and began dancing to her hit song Shake It To The Max (FLY Remix), forcing an oncoming vehicle to stop.

The video, which was shared by the singer on her Instagram page, has garnered lots of likes, comments and views, with many social media users calling the act bold and funny.

Moliy’s bold move comes shortly after her song reached number one on the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart. The remix features Jamaican artistes Shenseea, Skillibeng, and producer Silent Addy. The track moved from number two to the top spot, ending Tyla’s 20-week run with Push 2 Start. Tyla had held the number one position since December 2024.

The remix was released on February 21, 2025, and quickly gained attention on TikTok, where the dance challenge went viral. The dance was the same one she did while crossing the road. The song also hit over 22 million views on YouTube within a month and topped charts in Jamaica.

Before reaching number one, the song debuted at number three on the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart and number one on the World Digital Song Sales chart. Its steady rise has made it one of the biggest Afrobeats songs of 2025.

Moliy's bold dance causes stir

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

young_daalpha24 wrote:

"Have watched it more than 50 times I just like people wey dem Dey fool like me and my friends 😂."

championboii876 said:

"Cars don’t stop in my city @moliymusic they’ll shake those ankles to the max!! 😂."

magical_linchi wrote:

"Chale you didn’t shake it to the max cos you suppose to turn make the driver feel am😂."

mingskiup2 said:

"If this becomes a "Car accident challenge" .. They're going to blame Moliy not the medicine."

gladdestofficiall said:

"When I thought I was crazy for doing things like this 😂 Trinidad gonna be in a mess when we link up 😂🔥."

Influnencer picks Moliy's song over Stonebwoy

Ghanaian influencer Ohemaa Asante recently alleged that Stonebwoy unfollowed her on social media after she suggested Shatta Wale for a Ghanaian remix of Moliy’s hit song Shake It to the Max.

YEN.com.gh reported that Asante claimed that after her suggestion, Stonebwoy’s creative director messaged her, attempting to educate her on the matter.

She explained that her recommendation was strategic, citing Shatta Wale’s recent performance with Vybz Kartel in Jamaica and his upcoming London concert as reasons his involvement could boost the song’s reach. ￼

