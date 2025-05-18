Ghanaian gospel musician, Nana Yaw Boakye, popularly called MOGMusic, turned 40 on Wednesday, May 14, 2025

His wife and management organised a birthday party to celebrate MOGMusic on his 40th, and he was excited

Social media users who saw the videos thronged the comment section to wish him well and celebrate his wife for such thoughtfulness

Emelda Boakye-Yiadom, the wife of Ghanaian gospel singer Nana Yaw Boakye, organised a surprise birthday party to celebrate her husband’s 40th birthday.

Nana Yaw Boakye, popularly called MOG Music, turned 40 years old on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

MOGMusic's wife and management organise a 40th birthday party for him. Photo credit: MOGMusic

Source: Facebook

The surprise birthday party was held on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at Tang Palace Hotel in Accra.

In an Instagram video, he entered the place with his wife and was possibly thinking it was just the two of them going out for dinner to celebrate him.

However, immediately after they entered the space, the crowd shouted ‘Surprise’ in unison. MOG Music looked genuinely stunned. His children, who were dressed in suits, came to hug him as he tried to hold back his tears.

When he saw gospel singer Pita sing, as one of the guests present, MOGMusic could not stand on his feet. He was so excited that he started jumping towards Pita to hug him. He held on to Pita for a while. The two men showed the love they have for each other through the tight hug they gave themselves.

After he exchanged pleasantries with the guests present, he changed into an all-white suit, and the party started.

MOGMusic's wife and management organise a 40th birthday party for him. Photo credit: @MOGMusic

Source: Instagram

Videos from other family and friends who could not make it were played for him. He smiled through it all as he watched and listened to the well wishes from family and friends around the world.

Some of the people whose videos were played included Nii Okai, Piesie Esther, Cwesi Oteng, One Man Thousand, among others.

Those present, including media personality AJ Sarpong, wished him well.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians celebrate MOG Music

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @glovershub on Instagram. Read them below:

The_real_demiladeayo said:

"Why am I tearing up? The way he hugged Pita was so sweet."

Kwabena_syllas wrote:

"Them pull surprise for macho man ein top he dey cry awwn🥹😂❤️🔥."

Matilda_gamor said:

"See me smiling like Mumu 😍😍this is beautiful to watch ❤."

King_rubennnnnnn wrote:

"Happy birthday!! More fire! 🔥🔥🔥 more blessings! 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻."

Nana_ama_simpaaaddo said:

"When your children are your personal person (people)😍."

Um_diva2_ wrote:

"Such an intentional wifeyyyy❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍"

Francisca.osei.boateng said:

"Aw @pitasings Thank you God bless you"

Source: YEN.com.gh