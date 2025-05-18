A recent video, which was captured a few days before the passing of the legendary Ghanaian highlife musician Dada KD, has surfaced on social media

In the video, Dada KD was having fun times with his family in the US, and according to renowned media house Adom TV, it was captured on May 10, 2025

Many people spoke about how fickle life was, while others talked about his songs and how much they would miss him

A recent video, captured about six days before the passing of the legendary Ghanaian highlife musician Dada KD, has surfaced on social media.

Dada KD with family in the US. Image Credit: @adomtv

Source: Instagram

Dada KD's last moments

According to the renowned media house, Adom TV, the trending video of Dada KD was captured during his recent trip to the US.

The event was a family get-together where friends gathered at a relative's house to have a good time and spend quality time together.

Sharing details about the video in the caption, Adom TV noted that the event was held in Worcester, Massachusetts, U.S.A, and was held on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

The video was captured on the same day as the prestigious 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), where King Promise was declared the Artist of the Year.

Unfortunately, it was reported that Dada KD passed away on May 16, 2025, and news of his passing has left many people grieving.

Reactions to Dada KD' last moments

The reactions of social media users to Dada KD's final moments are below:

eugenia_euges said:

"Eiii chale life erh less than 10 days he turn funeral 😢😢😢😢 I'm pained. God have mercy on us."

jacquahboutique.ja said:

"He was going through a lot internally, you could tell from his facial expression but trying to make others happy and smile still."

leslie_general said:

"He looked fit, what killed him!"

mp.9524 said:

"Then Thing pain me ooo aww😢😢, the way I enjoy his songs eh."

akuas__kitchen_delights said:

"Oh Dada KD May Your Soul Rest In Perfect Peace😭😭😭💔💔."

haribanks_gh said:

"Sometimes when they come, let's be nice and support with the Little that anyone can contribute. This place is not our own. We are all just passing through. So let's make the most out of it by impacting."

haribanks_gh said:

"Famous people are really going through a lot to keep up with their brand to the extent, when they are facing challenges in Life, they find it difficult to speak up or ask for help."

Pictures of Dada KD. Image Credit: Dada Kwaku Dua

Source: Instagram

Dada KD’s death: Ayisha Modi cries on TikTok Live after phone call

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian socialite Ayisha Modi was visibly heartbroken during a TikTok Live session after learning about the sudden passing of highlife legend Dada KD.

While interacting with fans, Ayisha received a phone call and briefly muted her livestream. Moments later, she returned in tears, clearly devastated by the news.

Her emotional reaction quickly drew attention, as viewers expressed concern and offered words of comfort in the comment section.

Many social media users sympathised with Ayisha’s grief, while others used the moment to reflect on Dada KD’s enduring musical legacy and the impact he left on Ghana's entertainment industry.

