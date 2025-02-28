Gospel singer Elder Mireku recently buried his 105-year-old Elder Emmanuel Mireku Senior in Koforidua

The singer's family comprising his graceful wife and beautiful children were present to mourn with him

Their heart-warming moments as a family have surfaced on social media after the funeral

Ghanaian musician Elder Mireku was in Koforidua with his family for the funeral of his late father Elder Mireku Senior.

His funeral was held at the Koforidua Jubilee Park on February 22. The singer's late father was a devout leader who worked closely with several celebrated ministers including the former president of the Church of Pentecost, Opoku Onyinah.

Opoku Onyinah shared a heartwarming tribute in celebration of the deceased Elder Mireku's legacy on the day of his funeral.

Scores of gospel stars including Ohemaa Mercy, Diana Hamilton, Mary Ghansah, MOG and Tagoe Sisters were spotted in Koforidua mourning with their bereaved colleague.

Elder Mireku was at the funeral with his family comprising his wife Philomena Mireku and his two children Dr Evelyn Afua Mireku and James Mireku.

While the son has grown into a skilled musician following in his father's footsteps, Dr Evelyn is reportedly a lecturer at the KNUST.

Elder Mireku and family stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to the beautiful photos of Elder Mireku and his beautiful family.

Lucy said:

"l think by now she will be a Chief nursing Officer if l am right."

yaa Nhyiraa wrote:

Mama philo and beauty de3 forget

Duoduwaa 🌺❤ remarked:

the lady is a lecturer at knust

Anima 😘 shared:

"Boy na father's photocopy....da lady na mama's photocopy."

etseakudey13@gmail.com wrote:

"Beautiful family."

Elder Mireku's bodyguard performs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Elder Mireku had given his bodyguard an opportunity for him to perform at his father's funeral.

The crowd at the funeral erupted in joy as the unassuming young man, Taller the Worshipper, grabbed the microphone from Elder Mireku.

His performance was filled with a lot of affirmations and prophecies. In a video Taller The Worshipper shared on TikTok, Elder Mireku was seen clapping his hands in awe of his performance.

