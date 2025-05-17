Ghanaian highlife singer Dada Kwaku Duah, popularly called Dada KD, died on Friday, May 16, 2025

A video on social media showed Dada KD's last performance before his demise, where he was singing in the US

Social media users thronged the comment section in disbelief to mourn the highlife legend whom they admired

A video footage showing the last performance of Ghanaian Highlife musician Dada Kwaku Duah, popularly called Dada KD, before he died has surfaced.

The popular Ghanaian singer performed at Worcester in the United States of America (USA), the funeral thanksgiving of Nana Boadi Antoh, which was organised by his son Kwame Boadi.

In a video on Facebook, Dada KD was captured singing ‘odo mu anigye’ as the host and wife danced to the lovely tune. They were later joined by others who were present.

“Dada KD’s last performance on Sunday in Worcester, USA. He returned to Ghana on Tuesday and sadly passed on today. May his soul rest peacefully.”

He wore all-white attire, just like other guests, and complemented his look with a black hat.

According to another post on X, Dada KD was billed to perform at a show in London and had started the process to acquire his visa. He visited the VFS office a day before his demise.

“He went to the VFS on Thursday for an appointment because he is supposed to travel to the UK soon for a show, and yesterday he d!ed. Life is indeed a mystery and must be lived right. Ahhhh Dada KD this hurts 💔😭 💔 rest in peace 🕊️ The highlife world lost a legend oh so sad 🤦‍♀️,” @charllycolegh wrote.

Dada KD died on Friday, May 17, 2025. His management narrated that Dada KD was found restless at home at around 4 pm. He was quickly rushed to the Gbawe hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Watch Dada KD’s last performance below:

Ghanaians mourn Dada KD

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video shared on social media. Many paid tribute to him and prayed for him. Read some of the comments below:

Mercy Adjapong said:

“Awww, my one and only love Kwaku RIP.”

Joseph Asafu-Adjei wrote:

“He was one of my Musician-Heros from my lovely Hometown and birthplace, Kumasi City, Ghana's second largest City. May the Good Lord have mercy on his Soul.”

Obaa Aggie said:

“Tomorrow is never promised, you might not know who will be leaving in de next minute.”

George Best wrote:

“Ohhh, I heard someone saying he was battling with depression. Was it true?”

Nana Yaa Ahwenepa Nkasa said:

“Awww 3wiase paaa nie. May his soul rest in peace 🪦.”

Simon Kwaku Twumasi wrote:

“He is supposed to come to the UK this month for a show. Asem ben koraa nie.”

Richie Adomako said:

“Life is too short, rest well, Dada Kwaku Duah.”

Dada KD talks about family and music

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian media personality, Deloris Frimpong-Manso paid tribute to Dada KD.

Dada KD once appeared on the Delay Show where he spoke about his ex-wife, children and music career.

Delay shared the video while eulogising him, and several people commented.

