Nigerian actor Yul Edochie's gorgeous second wife gave birth to a beautiful baby girl on May 23, 2025

The proud celebrity father shared a video of his wife, Judy Austin and their newborn baby at the hospital on Instagram

Some social media users have congratulated the popular celebrity couple, Nigerian Actor Yul Edochie and Judy Austin, on the birth of their baby girl

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his beautiful second wife, Judy Austin, recently welcomed a baby girl.

The announcement was made via Instagram on Friday, where Edochie shared a touching video of Austin holding their newborn in the delivery room.

Nigerian Actor Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, welcome a baby girl. Photo credit: @judyaustin1

In his post, he expressed gratitude and revealed the baby's name: Universe Ifeyinwa Storm Yul-Edochie. He wrote,

“We prayed, our fans prayed, and God answered. Rejoice with us as we welcome our beautiful daughter. Thank You, Lord.”

Judy Austin welcomes a baby girl

Famous Nigerian actress and influencer Judy Austin gave birth to a bouncing baby girl on Friday, May 23, 2025. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

lucci_gucci_official stated:

"Building joy unto someone else's tears Chaii, what did May ever do to you to deserve this kind of soul torture? It's not enough that you betrayed her trust and love for you, you keep robbing it all over, it is well. This poor, innocent baby is being brought in a world that has already been built on tears. It is well."

adorableechizzy

"From the baby's name you will know both parents are not O.k."

MeetJaneOBI stated:

"Awwww now I can shout !😍😍😍."

Judy Austin rocks a white maternity dress

Yul Edochie gained significant media attention in April 2022 when he publicly introduced Judy Austin as his second wife, coinciding with the announcement of their first child together. This news stirred controversy and garnered sympathy for his first wife, May Edochie.

By April 2023, Yul unveiled the face of their second son, celebrating the milestone on the boy's first birthday.

Despite ongoing family dynamics, Edochie seemed undeterred and desired to have as many as 11 children. He remarked that his late son, Kambilichukwu, who passed away following a seizure, “will return, and I will have a complete football team.

Yul Edochie, Judy Austin shoot a new movie

Yul Edochie recently celebrated a successful milestone for a movie featuring both him and Judy Austin, which reached one million views on YouTube within a month.

The actor expressed his gratitude to God for the opportunities in his life, as well as his appreciation for his fans and supporters of Judy Austin.

Yul Edochie jams to Amerado's song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Yul Edochie, who shared a video on TikTok where he attempted to sing along to the song "Grace" by Amerado and Lasmid, which is primarily in Twi.

The famous actor's effort to pronounce the Twi lyrics was well-received by many Ghanaian fans on Instagram.

Some social media users have reacted to Yul Edochie's beautiful video as he jammed to Amerado and Lasmid's song in a trending video.

