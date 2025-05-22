The late Junior Pope's father, Ozor Luke Odonwodo, sadly passed away on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, a year after his son's tragic death

The news of his passing was confirmed by the late Junior Pope's widow, Odonwodo Jennifer, in an emotional Instagram post

Many Nigerians, including Nollywood actors, mourned Junior Pope's father's passing on social media

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The late popular Nigerian actor Junior Pope's family has suffered another tragic loss, one year after he died in a boat accident.

Late Nigerian actor Junior Pope's father, Ozor Luke Odonwodo, passes away one year after his son's death. Photo source: @qutejay, @jnrpope

Source: Instagram

The late actor's father, Ozor Luke Odonwodo, sadly passed away on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. The cause of his death is still unknown.

The news of his passing was confirmed by the late Junior Pope's widow, Odonwodo Jennifer, in an emotional Instagram post.

She shared a touching video montage featuring moments her late husband shared with his father and other close family members while he was still alive.

In an emotional tribute, Jennifer Odonwodo also recounted her last encounter with her now deceased father-in-law. She shared that she visited him at his residence in Enugu barely a month ago and was unaware that it would be the last time she would see him alive.

The late Nollywood actor's widow also spoke highly of her deceased father-in-law, whom she described as a man who genuinely loved her.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah and the late Nollywood movie star Junior Pope. Photo source: @jackieappiah, @jnrpope

Source: Instagram

Jennifer Odonwodo also expressed gratitude for the time she spent with him during his time on earth. She also offered consoling words to her mother-in-law.

In a lengthy tribute, she wrote:

"Barely one month ago, I was with you in Enugu. Some days later, REME (my mother-in-law) called, asked how I and her boys are doing and further went to say that her husband has gone to meet my husband 😢 😭. I screamed but had to quickly pull myself together as she started crying after I screamed."

"Ozor Luke Odonwodo is one man that genuinely loved me, and I’m so thankful I got to spend time with him, even though short and unknowingly in his last days."

"He passed an octogenarian who lived a good life, paid his dues, sacrificed a lot for his family and loved ones, and happily reaped the fruits of his labour."

"REME, Nwanyiomam, this is actually a lot within one year, but I pray God gives you and us all the strength we need to keep pushing no matter how hard it seems."

"Adieu, father and son. You are sorely missed, but we hold onto the resurrection promises in John 5:28, 29 and Acts 24:15. Ozor Luke Odonwodo, Jnr Pope Odonwodo, may your gentle souls rest in perfect peace till we meet to part no more."

Junior Pope's tragic passing in 2024

Ozor Luke Odonwodo's passing comes as a heartbreaking loss to his family after Junior Pope's passing a month before his 40th birthday in April 2024. The actor died with three others after their boat capsized while they were shooting a movie.

His death sent the Nollywood movie industry into a state of mourning, with his colleagues sharing their condolences with his family. The 39-year-old actor left behind his wife and their three young sons.

Junior Pope was buried on May 17, 2024, in his hometown of Ukehe in the Igbo Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State, Nigeria.

Check out the social media post below:

Netizens mourn Junior Pope's father's passing

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

neekahs_luxurybeads__ commented:

"Oh my goodness! My condolences 😭😭😭💔💔! Mama God got you 🫂🫂 rest in peace, papa 🕊️."

amarachiigidimbah said:

"Kai, what sort of pain is all this 😢 one thing to see. This world is truly not ours. Remain comforted, Jay. ❤️."

sandraokpuno commented:

"Our in-laws wherever you both are, it shall continually be well with you both. ❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌."

Nollywood actress Monalisa Stephen passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nollywood actress Monalisa Stephen passed away at 32 after a battle with illness.

The plus-size actress, who was also a model, reportedly died after struggling with serious health challenges, including low blood sugar and internal bleeding.

Many Nigerians, including notable celebrities, mourned Monalisa Stephen's passing on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh