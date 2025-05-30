Matilda Adjoa Adu-Boateng, popularly called AJ Poundz, has claimed that she is the new host of Onua Showtime with McBrown

The talented and eloquent Onua TV presenter AJ Poundz announced her official social media accounts

Ghanaian celebrities Victoria Lebene and Tima Kumkum have commented on AJ Poundz's post on Instagram

Ghanaian media personality Matilda Adjoa Adu-Boateng, popularly called AJ Poundz, has announced that she is the new host of Onua Showtime with McBrown.

AJ Poundz disclosed that she would sit in for Nana Ama McBrown without necessarily giving more details about this new arrangement.

AJ Poundz says she is the new host of Onua Showtime with McBrown. Photo credits: @iamamamcbrown and @ajpoundz_gh.

Her charisma and fresh energy have signalled an exciting new episode for the last Friday in May 2025.

The celebrity mother made a bold fashion statement in her debut episode, donning a beautifully crafted African print dress that resonated deeply with viewers, blending modern elegance with cultural pride.

Her poised presentation style, combined with her vibrant outfit, instantly captivated the audience.

She wore a short, coloured hairstyle and heavy makeup that complemented her melanin skin tone.

AJ Poundz has continued to prove why she’s a rising star in Ghanaian entertainment as she takes over Nana Ama McBrown's show.

AJ Poundz takes over McBrown's programme

AJ Poundz has demonstrated the potential to successfully host the Onua Showtime show, bringing her unique flair and engaging presence to the programme. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Victoria Lebenee stated:

"Ouuuuu you look hot😍😍😍😍 that’s how we like it in the town."

Rhosephosua stated:

"Face card .Teeth 💯. Waist snatched 💯. Sis you are blessed 👏👏👏❤️."

akosuasarpong33 stated:

"Beautiful you ❤️ and style."

brie. Parkins stated:

"Definition of a beautiful soul. What you see is what you get. Your energy,your work ethic, your attention to details,your playfulness,and really your whole personality is Amazing! Keep being you Adjoa. International !!!❤️❤️❤️😍😘✨✨."

Nextasy14 stated:

"@ajpoundz_gh We thank God for this journey… 🙏🥰🥰 our blessings are steadily but assured and assigned by God… keep shining my queen 🫅… 🔥🔥❤️🥰 love you more than life itself 😘😘😘."

barristerserwaa stated:

"Lovely lovely outfit 😍😍😍."

Check out the post below:

AJ Poundz shares her near-death experience

Ghanaian media personality AJ Poundz has disclosed in her recent interview that she almost lost her life a few weeks after giving birth.

After an unplanned hospital stay, AJ Poundz described the startling diagnosis she was given in a viral video.

AJ Poundz explained that the doctor who was attending to her mother, who also happens to be a close friend, diagnosed her.

She reminisced that the doctor expressed worries about her postpartum health throughout their conversation, pointing out an anomaly surrounding her navel in particular.

The Instagram video is below:

McBrown opens a plush restaurant in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown, who has acknowledged that she has established a posh restaurant there.

She explained her decision to become an entrepreneur despite being a popular influencer and actor.

Nana Ama McBrown spoke about her life, family, entrepreneurship journey and her plans in an exclusive with Thelma Wright on the Diva Doc show.

Source: YEN.com.gh