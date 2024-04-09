AJ Poundz: Onua TV Host Dazzles In White Short Dress And Red Fascinator To Celebrate Her Birthday
- Ghanaian TV presenter AJ Poundz looks gorgeous in a white dress to celebrate her birthday after giving birth to her third child
- Today also happens to be her blissful wedding anniversary, and her husband has sent her a lovely message to make her day special
- Citi TV presenter Fred Adunyame and other stakeholders in the Entertainment industry have commented on her birthday post
Ghanaian media personality Mrs Matilda Adjoa Adu-Boateng, popularly called AJ Poundz, is filled with joy and gratitude as she celebrates her birthday and wedding anniversary today, April 9, 2024.
The Onua TV presenter looked fabulous in a white short-sleeve dress to celebrate the two important days in her life.
AJ Poundz, who recently gave birth to her third child, showed off her flat tummy as she modelled in the custom-made dress with white beads on the neckline.
She wore a long, curly hairstyle with a red feathered fascinator to add colour and class to her look while matching her red shoes with embellishments.
Check out the photos below;
AJ Poundz and her family rock matching African print outfits to celebrate her son's birthday
AJ Poundz and her family wowed social media users with beautiful ensembles for her first son's birthday celebration.
Check out the photos below;
Some social media users have commented on AJ Poundz's birthday photos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
thisisfrema stated:
Happy birthday Ajoa
Shirleyanku stated:
Happy Birthday Queen ❤️
nextasy14 stated:
@ajpoundz_gh Happy Birthday ❤️my love…. My ride or die I love you more than life it self ❤️
Enamtugbefia stated:
Happy birthday Senior ,may this new age bring you blessings in abundance . Love you sis❤❤❤ #tAD⚓️
hey_khenn stated:
Happy birthday odo broniii papa bi ❤….wishing you long life and prosperity
Cookieteegh stated:
Happy Birthday, AJ. I miss you, wai
Theynels stated:
Happy birthday to you beautiful sis … more blessings to you ❤
mc__dela stated:
Happy birthday to you AJ God bless and lift you ♂️❤️
Nanaromeowelewele stated:
Happy birthday to you
Lamisigmb stated:
Awww my barbie @ajpoundz_gh ❤️❤️
AJ Poundz Tasks Her Husband To Teach ZionFelix How To Treat Women In Video
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about AJ Poundz, who invited her husband to demonstrate some of his bedroom talents to ZionFelix.
This happened when the blogger interviewed the couple, who had only been married for a few months.
One thing men should always do, in AJ's husband's opinion, is to fully support their wives' professional endeavours.
