Media personality Matilda Adjoa Densu, popularly known as AJ Poundz, has spoken about living with an umbilical hernia

The celebrity mother has set up a foundation to create more awareness about the postnatal condition to save lives

Some social media users have commented on AJ Poundz's recent interview with blogger ZionFelix

Onua TV presenter and media personality Matilda Adjoa Densu, popularly known as AJ Poundz, has bravely shared her harrowing experience of nearly losing her life just weeks after giving birth.

In a candid interview with renowned entertainment journalist ZionFelix, AJ Poundz recounted the shocking diagnosis she received following an unexpected hospital visit.

Onua TV Presenter AJ Poundz talks about undergoing surgery to cure an umbilical hernia after childbirth. Photo credit: @ajpoundz_gh

Source: Instagram

While accompanying her mother for a goitre treatment, she struck up a conversation with the doctor, who happens to be a close friend.

During their discussion, the doctor raised concerns about AJ's postnatal health, specifically drawing attention to an abnormality around her navel.

This casual conversation turned into a life-saving moment for AJ Poundz. A subsequent physical check-up revealed that she had been unknowingly living with an umbilical hernia, a condition that occurs when part of the intestine protrudes through the abdominal wall near the belly button.

The diagnosis came as a profound shock to both AJ Poundz and her husband, who had been focused on the joys of their new parenthood.

The medical team urgently advised her to undergo surgery, cautioning that any delay could result in severe complications, including life-threatening circumstances.

Grateful for the timely intervention, AJ Poundz expressed her relief and emphasised the importance of paying attention to one’s health, especially in the postpartum period.

AJ Poundz talks about her near-death experience

Some social media users have sent well wishes to TV host AJ Poundz as she recuperates after her surgery. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

richygolden87 stated:

"My woman 🔥."

dzi_dzi_events stated:

"Adwoa, thank God for your life."

galpat_trendz

"She’s strong and she’s loved by God ❤️❤️❤️."

ohemaabrainy_ stated

"very painful thing ...umbilical hernia 💔."

i_am_nhyiraba

"A j you are a strong women 👏👏 we thank God for your life 🙌🙌🙌."

omari_ion_1 stated:

"Give thanks to your ancestors."

lydiaamoonarquah

"AJ we thank God for your life 🙏🙏. Umbilical hernia surgery is a minor surgery. It could be dangerous though if left untreated."

Profftpg stated:

"Umbilical hernia can give minimal to severe abdominal pains,sometimes no symptoms until it becomes obstructed then it becomes an emergency to be operated asap.A lot of people are walking around with it but have it done if you can."

The Instagram video is below:

AJ Poundz flaunts her baby bump

AJ Poundz celebrated her pregnancy journey with a maternity shoot, where she was seen flaunting her baby bump in a stunning halter-neck outfit paired with a vibrant African print headwrap.

The celebrity mother enhanced her natural beauty with flawless makeup that perfectly complemented her rich melanin skin tone, gracefully announcing the arrival of her baby girl on Instagram.

Check out the photos below:

AJ Poundz slays on her birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about AJ Poundz, who looked radiant in a chic white dress as she celebrated her birthday, coinciding with her blissful wedding anniversary.

Her husband took to social media to share a heartfelt message, making her special day even more memorable.

Citi TV presenter Fred Adunyame and other celebrities commented on her post to celebrate her remarkable milestones.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh