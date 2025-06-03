TikToker Asantewaa unveiled her son's face for the first time while sharing pictures to celebrate her 31st birthday on June 1, 2025

She looked gorgeous in an oversized pink fur coat, a pair of thigh-high black boots, lovely makeup and neat cornrows

Many people thorned to the comment section to celebrate her, while others talked about her handsome son

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Famous Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa turned a year older on June 1, 2025, and she took to social media to share beautiful pictures to celebrate.

Asantewaa's 31st birthday pictures. Image Credit: @_asantewaaaa

Source: Instagram

Asantewaa unveils her son's face

Asantewaa took to Instagram and Facebook to share beautiful pictures and to announce that it was her birthday.

In the caption of one of the birthday posts she made on Instagram, she noted that she had turned 31 and was glad to enter that decade of her life.

"On the 3rd floor of life and cute ✨✨✨"

One picture out of the lot that caught the attention of many people was the unveiling of her son's face for the first time after birthing him about a year ago.

In that particular picture, Asantewaa's first child sat on her lap, and she wrapped her arms around him and smiled while resting her head on his. Mystery, as she refers to him on social media, looked calm as he looked away.

Reactions to Asantewaa's birthday photos

Many people were excited to see Mystery's face for the first time. Many people could not contain their joy as they talked about how handsome he looked in the pictures.

Others also thronged to the comment section to celebrate Asantewaa and to wish her a happy birthday. People shared their views on her birthday pictures as they complimented her beauty.

The reactions of social media users to Asantewaa's birthday pictures and showing the face of her first child, are below:

Aku-Sika Jewel said:

"Today deɛ, Mystery has shown his face. hbd sweetie."

Lady_J❤️ said:

"2nd slide no🥰🥰❤️❤️mystery Maame wae❤️❤️."

dseer01 said:

"Mystery side face self shows is the husband's face plus Asantewaa and a bit of the uncle."

Peggy said:

"Awww babe mystery 🥰 today today for mystery ❤️."

addo_debora said:

"This is beautiful 😍."

❤️Nanaabynarh❤️ said:

"I’m so happy for ur growth past the years ✨ new chapter unlocked…. More of everything you pray and wish for 🙏🙏❤️❤️baby mystery sorry sorry cute 😩🥰 ❤️."

Asantewaa and her son, whom she calls Mystery. Image Credit: @_asantewaaaa

Source: Instagram

Asantewaa gives update on building project

YEN.com.gh reported that TikTok star and businesswoman Asantewaa gave fans a much-anticipated update on her building project, nearly two years after a trusted friend allegedly swindled her out of GH¢300,000 in 2023.

In a video that quickly went viral, Asantewaa shared her renewed plans to restart a similar construction project. In the caption, she explained that despite the setback, she was gearing up to begin again, this time with caution and determination.

The video, shared on her birthday, drew an outpouring of support from fans and followers. Many flooded the comment section to wish her well and celebrate not only her birthday but also her resilience and comeback spirit.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh