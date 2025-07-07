Celebrated gospel musician Empress Gifty got many people reading meanings into her Instagram post

The post surfaced moments after details of controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa's second case in court emerged on social media

Many people shared their views on what they understood by the message in her Isntagram caption

Multiple award-winning gospel singer Empress Gifty has dropped a cryptic message moments after details of controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa's second case in court emerged on social media.

The case involved Agradaa's rival prophet, Osofo Appiah Biblical, as the controversial televangelist shared his private images on national television in a feud that happened in 2021.

Empress Gifty's cryptic message targeted at Agradaa trends. Image Credit: @empress_gifty

Empress Gifty's post causes a stir

Empress Gifty took to her Instagram page to share a picture, which was captured on UTV's United Showbiz, aired on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

In the picture, she was all smiles as she posed for the camera. She beamed with a bright smile which melted the hearts of her fans.

In the caption of the Instagram post she shared on her page, she talked about the value of peace in one's life.

The Watch Me crooner noted that there was a different feeling that came with finding peace with oneself, and not having to entertain matters that are draining to the body, mind and soul.

She concluded her message with her popular catchphrase, Noko and added the word spiritual, describing the impactful nature of her show that day as she sang Nigerian musician Theophilus Sunday's Aye O Aye while crying and on her knees.

"Peace hits different when you stop entertaining what drains you 💯 Noko Spiritual 📸 by @twinbeephotography"

Reactions to Empress Gifty's post

In the comment section, many people were glad to see Empress Gifty's caption. Others took it upon themselves to advise her further regarding her issues with Agradaa.

Others also talked about how beautiful she looked in the photo, while others admired the emotional performance she put up on the show.

The reactions of social media users to Empress Gifty's Instagram post are below:

she_loves_stonebwoyb said:

"😍😍😍😍 Empresssssss1. Noko very beautiful for God😍."

aphia_otiwaa said:

"I’m glad you have realized that….."

enochmaccauley said:

"Ampa oh🔥❤️Noko beautiful."

josephinesouad said:

"Absolutely Mummy 💯."

otemaaamoah said:

"Caption 👏👏👏. My beautiful Empress 😍😍😍😍."

de_bakers_king said:

"Ti Tala Tala Tata 3y3 killa ba gbo last show 😍😍😍."

haribanks_gh said:

"Blessed woman of grace. It's only people with similar special anointing identifies one.You are special."

Empress Gifty rocks outfits from Ghanaian designers. Image Credit: @empress_gifty

Empress Gifty cries on United Showbiz

YEN.com.gh reported that award-winning gospel singer Empress Gifty delivered a deeply emotional performance of Nigerian gospel artiste Theophilus Sunday's *Aye O Aye* on United Showbiz.

Overwhelmed with emotion, she dropped to her knees, trembling and crying as she sang with a broken, tearful voice, captivating the audience and viewers alike.

The powerful moment moved many, with fans praising not only her vulnerability but also the depth and strength of her voice, which resonated even through her tears.

