Famous Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa shared an adorable video of her playing football with her first child, whom she refers to as Mystery

Mother and son took over a park in the US as they spent quality time together playing a football

The video melted the hearts of many social media users who thronged to the comment section to admire their bond as mother and son

Famous Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa melted the hearts of many social media users when she shared an adorable video of herself and her son.

Asantewaa plays football with her son. Image Credit: @asantewaaaaa

Source: TikTok

Asantewaa and her son play football

Asantewaa took to her TikTok account to share a lovely video of her spending quality time with her firstborn child, whom she refers to as Mystery to keep his identity from the public eye.

In the video, Asantewaa showed off her heavily pregnant belly in a short jumpsuit while her son, Mystery, rocked a sleeveless jersey top and shorts.

They played football in an open space park around an area that looked like an estate in the US. Towards the end of the video, Asantewaa carried her son as they

In the caption of the TikTok video, she wished her millions of followers a happy new month as May has just started.

She also noted that a new vlog had been posted on her YouTube channel and that her fans should stream it, with the link in her bio.

"Happy New month guys🌸✨New vlog is up on my YouTube. Link in my bio🫶🏽."

Video of Asantewaa and her son

Reactions to Asantewaa's TikTok video

The video melted the hearts of many sciap media users as they talked about the beautiful moment between a mother and her one-year-old son.

Others also reflected on the challenges Asantewaa endured when she did not have a child after so many years of marriage.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the adorable video of Asantewaa dancing with her son.

NANA~ADJOA~VEE♒️ said:

"So is this the woman they once called her barren 🤔. Eiii God dey oo😊"

Emily_sparkles said:

"Motherhood is so beautiful🥰. May God favor every woman reading this🙏"

Rocken🇺🇸 said:

"Looks like my apartment in Atlanta are you in Atlanta?"

Akosua Vendetta 🎀💍✌🏿❤️💋 said:

"Eiii so the one that they said she can’t give birth now she has given birth and pregnant again Enemies are God ooo God did it my sister 🙏🙏🙏."

Pictures of Asantewaa and her first child

Heavily pregnant Asantewaa plays football with her son. Image Credit: @_asantewaaaa

Source: Instagram

Source: YEN.com.gh