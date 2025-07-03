Gospel singer Empress Gifty shared a lovely video of her cleaning the mini billboard bearing her late mother Agaga's picture

With a gospel song playing in the background, Empress Gifty kissed her mother's picture, danced, among other things

Star actress Roselyn Ngissah and several others took to the comment section to empathise with her

Ghanaian gospel singer Empress Gifty has moved many hearts with a touching video she shared on Instagram, paying tribute to her late mother, Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan, popularly known as Agaga.

Empress Gifty remembers Agaga

In the emotional video she sahred on her Instagram page, the award-winning musician was seen cleaning a mini billboard that bears a photo of her beloved mother, Agaga.

Dressed in a simple all white outfit, Empress Gifty gently dusted off the surface of the mini billboard placed in the corner of her room with a cloth, carefully wiping away dirt as a gospel song played softly in the background.

After cleaning, the Watch Me hitmaker paused to kiss the mini billboard and then danced briefly in front of it, smiling through what many fans interpreted as bittersweet emotions. The video ended with her all smiles as she walked off with the black cloth in her hand.

Reactions to Empress Gifty's video

The video stirred strong emotional reactions online. Star actress Roselyn Ngissah, who lost her mother in April 2025, and several fans flooded Empress Gifty's comment section with words of comfort and admiration, praising her for the heartfelt tribute.

Others were touched by her openness and ability to turn grief into a happy moment. Others also highlighted how strongly she was keeping the presence of her late mother alive in her home.

The reactions of social media users to the trending video of Empress Gifty mourning her late mother, Agaga, are below:

roselyn_ngissah said:

"Hmmmmmmmmmm it is well."

lyanna6992 said:

"Good Mothers are priceless❤️"

selinawilliams63 said:

"All these are part of the blessings. So don't let it move youu.you are stronger than this games!❤️"

jacquelomogertrude said:

"😂😂😂😂😂no body will understand if lost someone who made everything possible for you be who you are today!!! #Mother's LOVE IS ALL WE NEED 😢😢😢👏."

barimamabeltwum said:

"May her gentle soul rest in peace."

voice_of_quiet_strength said:

"It is okay, God's favourite human. God will always protect and deliver you from harm."

cynchiga said:

"May her soul continue to rest in peace 🙏🏽 take it easy on yourself,Gifty ❤️."

patnic4 said:

"Aaaw 😢 😍😍 the bond n the love wasn’t easy ooh"

Empress Gifty visits her mother's grave

YEN.com.gh reported that gospel musician Empress Gifty stirred emotions online after sharing a touching video of her visit to her late mother Agaga’s burial site.

In the emotional video posted to Instagram, the award-winning singer was seen in tears as she performed a traditional rite by pouring white powder on the grave. In her caption, Empress Gifty described her mother as irreplaceable, expressing just how much she missed her presence.

The video quickly drew supportive reactions from fans and fellow celebrities, who flooded the comment section with prayers and comforting messages. Many expressed empathy and offered strength to the gospel star, sharing their own experiences with loss.

