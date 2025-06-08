Nana Agradaa: Ghanaians Raise Safety Concerns As She Drives in Her Lexus While Taking a Selfie Video
- Overseer of Heaven Way International Chapel Ministry, Nana Agradaa, showed off her driving skills as she stepped out on Sunday, June 8, 2025
- Clad in orange, the controversial televangelist proved that she was a great driver as she recorded a video while driving
- Many people were concerned about her safety, while others admiring how beauitful and radiant she looked in the video
Controversial televangelist, Nana Agradaa, caused a frenzy on social media when she shared a video of her driving while taking a selfie video.
Reactions to Agradaa's video
Franca
"I really like this gospel song but l don’t know who composed the song"
Tony Carl 💖✨
"Noko blessings, Noko fine, Noko no nonsense, Noko Mama Dollars, woman gadaafi show dem!🔥 😂"
Lincolnbaby55
"I really like u so much ❤️mama 🙏"
Source: YEN.com.gh
