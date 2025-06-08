Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Nana Agradaa: Ghanaians Raise Safety Concerns As She Drives in Her Lexus While Taking a Selfie Video
Nana Agradaa: Ghanaians Raise Safety Concerns As She Drives in Her Lexus While Taking a Selfie Video

by  Geraldine Amoah
1 min read
  • Overseer of Heaven Way International Chapel Ministry, Nana Agradaa, showed off her driving skills as she stepped out on Sunday, June 8, 2025
  • Clad in orange, the controversial televangelist proved that she was a great driver as she recorded a video while driving
  • Many people were concerned about her safety, while others admiring how beauitful and radiant she looked in the video

Controversial televangelist, Nana Agradaa, caused a frenzy on social media when she shared a video of her driving while taking a selfie video.

Nana Agradaa drives and sings praises to God in a video. Image Credit: originalagradaa
Reactions to Agradaa's video

Franca

"I really like this gospel song but l don’t know who composed the song"

Tony Carl 💖✨

"Noko blessings, Noko fine, Noko no nonsense, Noko Mama Dollars, woman gadaafi show dem!🔥 😂"

Lincolnbaby55

"I really like u so much ❤️mama 🙏"

Nana Agradaa preaches in a video. Image Credit: @originalagradaa
