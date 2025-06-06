Televangelist Nana Agradaa and her husband Angel Asiamah stormed a bank to withdraw money, which they flaunted in a video

In the video, Agradaa noted that the money was meant for Eid celebrations and encouraged her fans to come home to celebrate

The video left many people in awe as they wondered which financial institution she banked at, while others shared their views on the video

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Overseer of Heaven Way Chapel International Ministry, Nana Agradaa, caused a stir on social media when she and her husband, Angel Asiamah, flaunted money bundles.

Agradaa and her husband, Angel Asiamah, flaunt money bundles. Image Credit: @originalagradaa

Source: TikTok

Agradaa and her husband flaunt money bundles

Agradaa on TikTok proved that she was wealthy as she and her husband took to social media to flaunt money bundles.

In the video, Agradaa recorded the moment they received the money bundles at the counter inside the bank as her husband gently arranged them in a big blue rubber bag.

"Barika di salah. This is meant for Salah. We are going to use it for Salah gifts. Tomorrow (Friday, June 6, 2025) is a holiday is this is Noko Salah," she said in the video.

In her lovely message to her fans, she encouraged them to come home and celebrate the holidays at her residence.

She noted that her dear husband, Mr Asiamah, was the one counting the money, making sure it was accurate. She also advised her fans to save at a good bank.

Reactions to Agradaa and her husband flaunting money bundles

Many people in the comment section wondered which bank Agradaa and her husband, Mr Asaimah, had visited.

People wondered how they were allowed to record a video since that act was disallowed by many banks across the country due to security reasons.

Others who were staunch fans of the controversial televangelist wondered how she would be spending the Eid celebrations because she mentioned in the video that the money they had withdrawn from the bank was for that purpose.

The reactions of social media users to the viral video of Agradaa and her husband, Mr Asiamah, flaunting money bundles are below:

shee_official said:

"😂 thought phones are not allowed in banks, what money can do😂 hustle hard cos if u go to the bank with coins u can’t even pick emergency calls."

💙rhichbeyoncy💞 said:

"Noko give me some 😂😂😂"

Akousa pepsi🍬🍌🌹🥀 said:

"Mama pls give me 500 cedis wae."

Nana Abien said:

"Maa i saw u yesterday ur very cute paa God bless you 🙏🏻🙏🏻

user3373552908691Maabecky4 said:

"Some guys are marrying older women outside. My brother, enjoy."

Abigail Baidoo said:

"Which bank ? you and they have defaulted one of the rules."

FactsonFacts said:

"Agradaa is just a vibe paaa no doubt 😂😂."

Priscilla Odai said:

"Eeeiii mum i want only 60cides to buy books koraa I won't get."

Agradaa is preaching at her church. Image Credit: @originalagradaa

Source: Instagram

Nana Yeboah slams Agradaa as "Fake"

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor Nana Yeboah took a swipe at controversial televangelist and founder of Heaven Way International Ministry, Nana Agradaa, also known as Mama Pat.

In a resurfaced video, the outspoken actor criticised Agradaa, claiming she lacked true understanding of Christianity and had not been divinely called to lead a church.

Nana Yeboah also voiced deep concern for her congregation, describing them as “hungry sheep” blindly following someone he believed was unqualified to guide them spiritually.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh