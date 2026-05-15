Ghanaian hip-hop musician, Medikal, shared his thoughts on the arrest and detention of Ohene Kwame Frimpong in the Netherlands

In a video on social media, Medikal recounted how he heard of the MP's arrest and what he did to confirm the incident

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

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Samuel Adu Frimpong, a Ghanaian hip-hop musician popularly called Medikal, has shared his thoughts on the arrest and detention of Ohene Kwame Frimpong in the Netherlands by law enforcement.

Ohene Kwame Frimpong is a Member of Parliament (MP) for the Asante Akim North constituency in the Ashanti Region.

Medikal comments on the arrest and detention of Ohene Kwame Frimpong in the Netherlands. Photo credit: OK Frimpong/Facebook & Medikal/Instagram

Source: UGC

On Tuesday, May 12, 2026, Ohene Kwame Frimpong was detained in the Netherlands after travelling abroad.

His detention, according to reports, forms part of an international financial crimes investigation coordinated by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Ohene Kwame Frimpong, an independent MP who is part of the majority caucus, was reportedly picked up immediately after his flight landed in the Netherlands.

He is reportedly being investigated over alleged money laundering and suspected romance scams involving an estimated US$32 million.

The investigation has reportedly been running for more than a year and spans multiple jurisdictions, with law enforcement agencies across several countries involved in the coordination.

The Parliament of Ghana, in a public statement, confirmed Frimpong's detention hours after the news broke.

See Parliament's statement on Facebook below:

Medikal reacts to Ohene Kwame Frimpong's arrest

In a video on X, Medical described Ohene Kwame Frimpong as his big brother and shared how he heard of the arrest.

He further indicated that he believes God will see his brother through this trying moment in his life.

"That's my big brother. I saw it online. I made a few calls, and apparently it was true. But these days people fabricate stories and share them, so I'm yet to find out exactly what is going on."

"But I believe that no matter what the issue is, God will come through for him. So that everything ends well," he added.

Watch the X video below:

Medikal's remarks about OK Frimpong stir reaction

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@OgbooNana_ said:

"MDK: He’s my senior brother? FBI: Okay, you’re next in line for an investigation. You people never learn🤦🏽‍♂️."

@Lechiboroni wrote:

"The cartels are worried 😭🤡 you better leave God out with your stinky mouth 😷‼️😏."

@Gyindustats said:

"Come through as in? If he is found to be a criminal, he will certainly be jailed. Wey God will come through sermon that? Criminals destroy livelihood and live large at the expense of the sweat of others. If he is innocent, too a praise God."

@mesh_kingly wrote:

"God will come through for who? For the FBI to pursue you for years and finally arrest you in another country, it means there's an iota of truth in what is circulating. Obiaa nkaase puduo nshi, but a fraudster doesn't deserve to escape prison. Woy3 scammer aa wob3damu."

@_NanaMensah said:

"God will come through for him, scamming people. Massa go ask forgiveness for using God's name on such a matter."

@Nii_Kpai wrote:

"God abr3 oooo herhhhhh. You start something unor call am oo, but dem bab you p3 udey invite am into herhhhh. God abeg oooo."

@LoggleTv said:

"What MDK doesn’t know is that Hajia 4 Real has snitched on him, too, to the FBI. My advice: he should cancel all his international travels from now on for the next 2 years. @Medikalbyk, thank me later."

Elvis Adu-Ameyaw, the lawyer for Ohene Kwame Frimpong, speaks on his client's arrest and detention in the Netherlands. Photo credit: Nexlaw and Ohene Kwame Frimpong/Facebook.

Source: UGC

OK Frimpong's lawyer speaks on his arrest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ohene Kwame Frimpong's lawyer spoke about his arrest and detention in the Netherlands.

In an interview, lawyer Elvis Adu-Ameyaw spoke about the judicial process and remained optimistic about securing the MP's release and return to Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh