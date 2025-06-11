Empress Gifty arrived at the first day of her court case against Agradaa in a customised Toyota Tundra with the “Noko” number plate

This act provoked Nana Agradaa, who mocked the vehicle as a “farm car” and claimed Gifty's husband bought it under pressure to compete with her.

The two celebrities are battling in court over a GHS 20 million defamation case that kicked off after Agradaa accused Empress Gifty of infidelity

Ghanaian preacher, Evangelist Patricia Asiedu aka Nana Agradaa, has blasted Empress Gifty after her rival flaunted a customised Toyota Tundra at their first court date.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Agradaa teased Empress Gifty’s husband, Hopeson Adorye, and claimed he bought her a car meant for the bush out of ‘pressure’.

The GHS 20 million defamation case involving the beefing celebrities kicked off at the Tema High Court on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

Empress Gifty and her husband, Hopeson Adorye, clashed with Nana Agradaa and her husband, Angel Asiamah, at the premises of the court.

The award-winning gospel singer showed off her car with a customised number Noko number plate.

The Noko phrase, which Empress had been using for years, became a bone of contention between the two women since their beef kicked off.

Nana Agradaa flaunted a customised number plate with the phrase weeks ago, but it’s unclear if she duly registered it with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).

Empress Gifty’s appearance with a similar plate angered Agradaa, who took to social media to respond to the singer.

She also addressed claims on social media that the singer’s husband, Hopeson Adorye, bought her the car.

"When we're talking about powerful cars, you've brought a Tundra. Tundra is for the farm. You've come to disgrace your wife, simply because of the pressure I have placed on you. You've wasted GHS 150 million for a customised number plate, just as a response to my pressure. Noko pressure, noko tantaliser. Meanwhile, you've not even registered the number plate with DVLA." Nana Agradaa said.

She added that when she checked with the DVLA, the car was not registered; however, they rushed to register it within hours.

Empress Gifty Nana Agradaa court case

Empress Gifty’s husband, Hopeson Adorye, kicked off a beef with Agradaa during an interview on TV XYZ when he called on National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters to ambush the preacher anytime she sets foot in the office of GoldBod CEO, Sammy Gyamfi.

Agradaa retaliated by accusing Empress Gifty, Hopeson's wife, of infidelity.

She responded by filing a lawsuit alleging defamation of character.

Nana Agradaa dragged before EOCO

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Nana Agradaa visited the offices of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) amidst her feud with Empress Gifty.

Nana Agradaa was spotted at the Accra headquarters of the financial crimes agency on Monday, June 2, 2025.

Two days later, on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, she was seen there again with her husband, Angel Asiamah.

Agradaa later explained the purpose of the visits, claiming that she had been reported to the agency by her enemies and that the source of her riches was being probed.

