Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah has expressed heartfelt commendation for Sharaf Mahama, the son of President John Dramani Mahama, lauding his efforts to elevate the sport of boxing in Ghana.

The controversial leader of the Believers Worship Centre conveyed his gratitude toward Sharaf Mahama, recognising the significant platform he had created for aspiring boxers to pursue their dreams.

Adom Kyei-Duah prays for Sharaf Mahama

This uplifting message came to light during a church service attended by Joseph Sackey, a boxer who faced defeat in a recent bout at the much-anticipated Battle of the Beasts event on June 13, 2025.

"The youth today often find themselves trapped in a cycle of despair, resorting to fraud as a means of survival," Kyei-Duah remarked, emphasising the dire need for opportunities.

"Yet, I have witnessed the positive impact of Sharaf Mahama, who has taken it upon himself to offer talented youth a chance to shine. With the privilege of his father's presidency, he has garnered sponsorship and support to aid young boxers in our nation."

Prophet Kyei-Duah hailed Sharaf Mahama's efforts, which brought former world champion boxer Anthony Joshua to Ghana and stirred national pride.

"Despite facing criticism from some quarters, I extend my prayers for him. I urge him to persevere in his mission to foster boxing in Ghana. The heavens are on his side; he should not lose heart. The Lord will bless his endeavours."

Adom Kyei gifts boxer Joseph Sackey GH¢50,000

In a related highlight, Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, a figure of inspiration and mentorship, recently honoured boxer Joseph Sackey with a generous reward of 50,000 Ghana cedis following his recent performance at the Battle of the Beasts boxing event held at the renowned Bukom Arena.

Despite bravely donning the prophet's miracle sticker on his shorts, a symbol believed by many in the congregation to provide divine protection and favour, Sackey sustained a challenging fifth-round defeat against his British counterpart, Abdul Khan.

During a touching service at the Believers Worship Centre, where Prophet Kyei-Duah leads the Philadelphia Movement, he presented the boxer with this significant sum while articulating his pride in Sackey's journey.

Embracing him proudly, the man of God affectionately dubbed him 'Adom Ba' as he welcomed the fighter into his movement, encouraging him to embrace this new identity with hope and determination.

Anthony Joshua shows off his adowa moves

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua, who arrived in Ghana for Sharaf Mahama's boxing event on June 13, 2025.

Former President Nana Akufo-Addo's daughter and owner of the Nsuomunam restaurant, Edwina Akufo-Addo, also commented on the viral video.

Social media users commented on Anthony Joshua's adowa dance moves on Instagram, with many also hailing Sharaf for making it all happen.

