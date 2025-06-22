Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah has rewarded Ghanaian boxer Joseph Sackey for rewarding him

The Philadelphia Movement leader gifted him fifty thousand Ghana cedis after he attended one of his church services

Some social media users have praised the founder of the Believers Worship Centre for supporting his church member

Ghanaian pastor Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah recently recognised boxer Joseph Sackey with a generous reward of fifty thousand Ghana cedis after Sackey's disappointing performance at the Battle of the Beasts boxing event held at the Bukom Arena on Friday, June 13, 2025.

Despite wearing Kyei-Duah's miracle sticker on his shorts, which is believed by many in Kyei-Duah's congregation to offer divine protection and favor, Sackey suffered a fifth-round defeat against his British opponent, Abdul Khan.

Adom Kyei Duah Gives Boxer GH¢50,000 After Defeat at Sharaf Mahama's Event Despite 'Miracle Sticker'

During a heartfelt service at the Believers Worship Centre, where Kyei-Duah leads the Philadelphia Movement, he gifted the boxer a significant sum while expressing his pride in Sackey.

Kyei-Duah called him Adom Ba as he welcomed Sackey into his movement and encouraged him to embrace this new identity.

Adom Kyei gifts boxer GH¢50,000

In an emotional interview that went viral shortly after the service, an elated Joseph Sackey expressed his joy upon meeting the pastor.

"I am incredibly happy. Everyone is now calling me Adom Ba," he said with enthusiasm. Sackey, who has aspirations of becoming a champion, added, “I’m ready to defeat any boxer who comes my way. I couldn’t believe it when Papa called me on stage. When I get home today, I will sleep peacefully; he calls mea champion, so I will become like him. Nobody can defeat me now.”

Joseph Sackey wears Kyei-Duah's sticker on his shorts

Despite the setback in the ring, the young amateur boxer found himself the target of ridicule after footage of him wearing the pastor's miracle sticker during the match surfaced online.

Traditionally used by Kyei-Duah's followers as a symbol of protection and favour, the sticker was expected to bolster his performance, but unfortunately, it did not translate into a victory on this occasion.

Following the match, Sackey fiercely defended his performance, insisting that the defeat was unjust. He expressed frustration towards the referee, claiming that the official had tripped him during the bout, contributing to his loss.

Although he acknowledged feeling dazed from Khan’s punches, he argued that he could have continued fighting if not for the referee’s interference, which ultimately led to the fight being stopped prematurely.

Furthermore, Sackey shared that he had prepared spiritually for the match by utilising Prophet Kyei-Duah's Grace Miracle Water, Miracle Oil, and Sobolo, a traditional Ghanaian beverage. He felt confident and ready to win before the referee's alleged actions derailed his chances.

