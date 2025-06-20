Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah has invited his boxer, Joseph Sackey, to his upcoming Sunday service at the Believers Worship Centre

The controversial prophet noted that he wanted to prove that he was Godsent by meeting the boxer in his church

Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah's invitation to Joseph Sackey comes a week after the boxer was defeated in a fight while wearing the prophet's sticker on his shorts

Ghanaian pastor Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah has sent a message to Joseph Sackey, the boxer who wore his sticker on his shorts a week after his defeat at the Battle of the Beasts event at the Bukom Arena on Friday, June 13, 2025.

During a recent service with his congregation at the Believers Worship Centre, the Philadelphia Movement leader extended an invitation to the Ghanaian boxer to attend his church on Sunday, June 22, 2025.

He claimed that Joseph Sackey had become the subject of criticism due to his affiliation with him and his church.

He said:

"Did my boxer come to church today? Is he here? I am begging him. Someone should tell him that I want to see him on Sunday. I need that boy. I will personally invite him and let him stand closer to me on the stage."

Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah explained that he wanted to send a message to Ghanaians and make them believe that he had indeed been sent by God to carry out his instructions.

The Believers Worship Centre founder noted that he had grown to love Joseph Sackey after seeing footage of him.

Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah's invitation to Joseph Sackey comes a week after the boxer courted attention on social media following his boxing match defeat.

Joseph Sackey wears Kyei-Duah's sticker on shorts

Joseph Sackey suffered a disappointing defeat in the fifth round of his boxing match against his British opponent Abdul Khan at the Battle of the Beasts event at the Bukom Arena on Friday, June 13, 2025.

The Ghanaian boxer became the subject of mockery from Ghanaians after footage showed him wearing Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah's miracle sticker on his shorts during the bout.

The sticker, often used by the pastor's followers for protection and divine favour, was supposed to offer more than just moral support but it could not prevent him from experiencing defeat.

Adom Kyei-Duah's boxer speaks after boxing bout

In an interview a few days after his defeat, Joseph Sackey claimed that the outcome of the boxing bout was unfair. He refused to accept the defeat against Abdul Khan

The boxer blamed his defeat on the referee from the bout, claiming that he tripped him and made him lose. He claimed that despite being rattled by Khan’s punches, he could have continued if not for the referee’s decision to stop the fight.

Joseph Sackey shared that he had used Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah's Grace Miracle Water, Miracle Oil, and Sobolo before the fight and was well-prepared spiritually to win, before the referee's alleged interference cost him.

The video of Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah summoning the boxer who wore his sticker on his shorts to church is below:

Diana Asamoah mocks Kyei-Duah's boxer after defeat

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Diana Asamoah mocked Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah's boxer, Joseph Sackey, after he suffered defeat in his boxing match.

The gospel musician, who has been feuding with the Philadelphia Movement leader, said she had wanted the Ghanaian boxer's opponent to inflict more damage on him during the boxing match.

Diana Asamoah's mockery of Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah's boxer, Joseph Sackey's defeat, triggered laughter among Ghanaians on social media.

